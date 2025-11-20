KGM Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the KGM Torres Hybrid, which is its first hybrid offering locally, ahead of first deliveries commencing in December. Priced from $45,000 drive away, KGM has made the Torres Hybrid is $7000 more expensive than the equivalent petrol model, but is both more powerful and more fuel efficient – plus, it also includes more standard equipment.
The Torres will compete against other hybrid mid-size SUVs like the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and GWM Haval H6.
The KGM Torres Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.8kWh LFP battery powering the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission. Total system output is 150kW, made up of 110kW/220Nm outputs from the petrol engine and 130kW/300Nm from the electric motors.
Combined fuel consumption for the Torres Hybrid is rated at 5.6L/100km – 1.8L/100km less than the less powerful petrol Torres – and with CO2 emissions of 127g/km.
Pricing for the Torres Hybrid starts at $45,000 drive away for the entry-level K30, which is $7000 higher than the petrol Torres ELX that it lines up with. However, the hybrid is better equipped with features such as a leather steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.
Unlike some other hybrid mid-size SUVs, the Torres Hybrid doesn’t lose bootspace compared to the petrol model, with KGM still claiming 465 litres with the seats up (703 litres to the ceiling) and 1526 litres with the rear seats folded. However, its 1300kg braked towing capacity is 200kg less than the petrol model.
2026 KGM Torres pricing (drive away):
|K30
|$45,000
|K40
|$48,000
KGM Torres K30 standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED headlights and front and rear daytime running lights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Cloth upholstery
- Dual-zone climate control
- Leather steering wheel
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Interior ambient lighting
Torres K30 safety features:
- 8x airbags
- Adaptive cruise control
- Autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Front vehicle start alert
- Auto high beam
- Driver attention alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
Torres K40 model adds:
- Power tailgate
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Leather-look seats
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Rear door sun blinds
- LED front fog lights
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Lane change-collision warning
The KGM Torres Hybrid will go on sale in Australia on December 1, with local deliveries due to commence then.
We recommend
-
News
KGM Torres: Mid-sized SUV line-up to expand with new hybrid option at sub-$50K price
KGM’s new Torres Hybrid, developed with BYD, brings improved efficiency, electric driving capability and strong value to the mid-size SUV segment ahead of its Australian debut in late 2025.
-
Reviews
KGM SsangYong Musso dual-cab ute: Style and comfort for a winning price
The KGM SsangYong Musso is one of Australia’s best value utes, with low pricing and a solid equipment list. Do you need more?