KGM Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the KGM Torres Hybrid, which is its first hybrid offering locally, ahead of first deliveries commencing in December. Priced from $45,000 drive away, KGM has made the Torres Hybrid is $7000 more expensive than the equivalent petrol model, but is both more powerful and more fuel efficient – plus, it also includes more standard equipment.

The Torres will compete against other hybrid mid-size SUVs like the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and GWM Haval H6.

The KGM Torres Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.8kWh LFP battery powering the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission. Total system output is 150kW, made up of 110kW/220Nm outputs from the petrol engine and 130kW/300Nm from the electric motors.

Combined fuel consumption for the Torres Hybrid is rated at 5.6L/100km – 1.8L/100km less than the less powerful petrol Torres – and with CO2 emissions of 127g/km.

Pricing for the Torres Hybrid starts at $45,000 drive away for the entry-level K30, which is $7000 higher than the petrol Torres ELX that it lines up with. However, the hybrid is better equipped with features such as a leather steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

Unlike some other hybrid mid-size SUVs, the Torres Hybrid doesn’t lose bootspace compared to the petrol model, with KGM still claiming 465 litres with the seats up (703 litres to the ceiling) and 1526 litres with the rear seats folded. However, its 1300kg braked towing capacity is 200kg less than the petrol model.

2026 KGM Torres pricing (drive away):

K30 $45,000 K40 $48,000

KGM Torres K30 standard features:

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED headlights and front and rear daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Keyless entry with push button start

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone climate control

Leather steering wheel

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Interior ambient lighting

Torres K30 safety features:

8x airbags

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Front vehicle start alert

Auto high beam

Driver attention alert

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Torres K40 model adds:

Power tailgate

20-inch alloy wheels

Leather-look seats

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Rear door sun blinds

LED front fog lights

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Lane change-collision warning

The KGM Torres Hybrid will go on sale in Australia on December 1, with local deliveries due to commence then.