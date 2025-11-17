KGM has confirmed it will enter Australia’s electric-ute market with the Musso EV, the brand’s first battery-powered pickup and a model it hopes will appeal to buyers wanting a dual-purpose family and recreational vehicle. The company says the new model builds on the long-running Musso nameplate, which has been part of Korea’s ute landscape for decades.

KGM Australia managing director Joseph Lee said the Musso EV marked an important step for the local operation, positioning the brand in a segment that is expected to grow rapidly as more electric options arrive. The launch comes as rival manufacturers prepare their own electric workhorses for Australian roads.

Externally, the Musso EV carries over the upright, muscular proportions of the existing Musso but introduces a more EV-oriented front-end design. LED daytime running lights, a reshaped grille and revised bumper give it a more streamlined look, while the tub and cabin are tied together with strong body lines and prominent wheel arches. KGM has also added a new “Rhino” emblem on the C-pillar to link the model to previous generations.

The interior receives one of the most significant updates. A widescreen layout combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with a similarly sized central touchscreen running the brand’s new Athena 2.0 software platform. Higher-spec variants offer heating and cooling for the front seats, ambient lighting and a focus on improved rear-seat comfort, including sliding and reclining functions.

Pricing

Musso EV $60,000 Musso EV Black Edge $62,000 Musso EV AWD $64,000

Load space mirrors the existing Musso, including eight tie-down points, a standard tub liner and lighting for night use. KGM says interior headroom and rear legroom exceed what is typical for a mid-size SUV, underscoring the model’s dual-purpose pitch. Self-levelling rear suspension is standard across the range, designed to maintain ride height when the vehicle is heavily loaded or towing.

Power comes from an 80.6 kWh LFP battery. The 2WD variant uses a 152 kW front motor with 339 Nm, while the AWD version adds a second motor at the rear for a total of 175 kW and 630 Nm. KGM claims the 2WD model can travel up to 420 kilometres on a charge, with the AWD version rated at 380 kilometres. Both support 300 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 20 to 80 per cent recharge in about half an hour. Vehicle-to-load capability is also included.

KGM will launch the Musso EV in 2WD and AWD configurations, with a 2WD “Black Edge” edition also joining the range. Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to the model’s arrival.

Equipment

Musso EV 2WD

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

17” Alloy Wheels

LED Headlights, taillights and DRLs

Self-levelling rear suspension

Dual-zone climate control

Integrated panoramic display with 12.3” dual display LCD instrument cluster and touch screen infotainment

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

3D 360° camera

Leather look 8-way powered front seats with powered driver seat lumbar

Sliding, folding and reclining 60/40 rear seats

Heated front and rear outer seats

Ventilated front seats

Ambient interior lighting

Leather heated steering wheel

Heated, power adjustable and power folding door mirrors

Rain sensing wipers

Wireless phone charger

Durable rear tub liner with lighting and bumper corner steps

Musso EV AWD adds All Wheel Drive (AWD)

Musso EV 2WD Black Edge

Musso EV 2WD highlights with:

Leather and suede seats

Suede headrests and door trim section

Black 17” alloy wheels

Black exterior highlights: Bonnet garnish Door mirrors Tailgate badge Sail plane Front bumper trim C-Pillar emblem

Black steering wheel bezel

Dark wood grain dash trim

