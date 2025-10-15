KGM has broadened its Torres SUV range with the introduction of a new hybrid powertrain, designed in collaboration with Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD. The new “Dual-Tech Hybrid” system is aimed at enhancing the Torres’ competitiveness in the ever-crowded mid-size SUV segment and has just been rolled out in Europe.

Formerly known as SsangYong, the Korean automaker has long been known for offering strong value for money, and the Torres Hybrid appears to follow that formula. UK pricing is expected to start from around A$68,000 for the top-spec K40 trim, undercutting the entry-level petrol K30 variant by roughly A$1,500.

Under the bonnet, the Torres Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, driving through a six-speed e-DHT automatic transmission. The system produces a combined output of 175hp and 300Nm, which propels the 1,670kg SUV from 0–100km/h in about 9.0 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 180km/h. The hybrid system also enables the Torres to tow up to 1,300kg, making it suitable for light caravans and small trailers.

KGM says the hybrid setup allows for up to 95 per cent of city driving on electric power alone, with EV-only operation possible at speeds of up to 100km/h. A three-stage regenerative braking system recovers energy while slowing down. Official fuel economy is rated at 6.1L/100km, which is respectable though not class-leading – rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Nissan Qashqai e-Power remain more efficient on paper.

This marks KGM’s first-ever hybrid powertrain, and it comes with nine distinct driving modes to optimise performance for various conditions. Drivers can select from EV mode for electric-only operation, HEV mode for the best balance between petrol and electric power, or an engine-only mode to conserve battery charge.

The Torres Hybrid joins the existing petrol-powered Torres and the all-electric Torres EVX, creating a full range that covers every major powertrain type. The K40 trim level includes a host of premium features, such as dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and one for the instrument cluster), heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a reclining rear bench, and ambient interior lighting with 32 selectable colours.

A comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies and safety systems rounds out the offering, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking.

KGM says the Torres Hybrid will arrive in Australian showrooms by late 2025, with a starting price below $50,000 expected for entry-level grades. Once launched, it will compete directly against established favourites such as the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 — but with the added appeal of BYD-developed hybrid technology and KGM’s reputation for robust value.