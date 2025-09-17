Korean manufacturer KGM is preparing to unveil an all-new diesel-powered pick-up truck, with teaser footage suggesting the model will complement the recently introduced Musso EV.

The truck appeared this week in a corporate advertisement, wearing the word “expectations” in Korean script along its side. Early images hint at a tough new look, with a bold, Ranger-style front fascia, segmented LED light bar, and distinctive daytime running lights. The design suggests the model will compete directly with established dual-cab rivals such as the Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger, and Volkswagen Amarok.

The double-cab silhouette confirms its workhorse positioning, though details on payload and towing capacities are still under wraps. Notable features in the teaser include fresh alloy wheel designs with unusual reflectors or indicators set into the wheelarches, robust bumpers, and heavy cladding along the sills – all pointing to a focus on durability and road presence.

At the rear, the new ute takes design cues from the Musso EV, showcasing vertical LED tail-lights and bold “KGM” lettering stamped across the tailgate. The company says the vehicle introduces a “new movement that exceeds expectations,” though has stopped short of explaining what this philosophy means in practice.

Industry observers believe the new model will succeed the existing Musso when it arrives in 2026, giving KGM a way to maintain a traditional diesel option alongside its growing electrified range. This move would allow the brand to cater to buyers not yet ready to transition to fully electric utes, while still modernising its line-up with cutting-edge styling and features.

KGM is yet to confirm official specifications, release timing, or market availability for the new diesel pick-up, but further announcements are expected in the coming months as development nears completion.