KGM has refreshed its Rexton large SUV range for Model Year 26, introducing a series of safety, technology and comfort upgrades aimed at enhancing its appeal in Australia’s competitive family SUV market.
All Rexton variants now come with electric power steering, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) as standard. Lighting has also been updated, with the addition of LED headlights featuring a new daytime running light design and sequential indicators.
The line-up remains familiar, apart from a name change for the mid-tier Adventure grade, which is now known as Advance. Equipment improvements have been made across the range: the entry-level ELX now gains leather-look upholstery, the Advance adds rear door pull-up sun blinds, and the flagship Ultimate receives wireless phone charging.
At the top of the line, the optional Sport Pack builds on the Ultimate with distinctive interior upgrades. These include black leather and suede seats, suede door trims and dash panel, plus a gloss black steering wheel bezel for a more premium cabin look.
The MY26 update follows a pattern of incremental changes designed to keep the Rexton competitive while maintaining its reputation for value, practicality, and towing capability.
Australian pricing and availability for the updated Rexton range are expected to be confirmed shortly, ahead of its showroom arrival later this year.
KGM Rexton ELX – features
- 2.2L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine
- 8-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shift
- 7 seats
- Automatic locking rear differential
- Part-time 4×4 with 4H / 4L range and automatic-locking rear differential
- 3.5 Tonne braked towing capacity
- 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Leather look seats
- Leather steering wheel with height and reach adjustment
- 12.3-inch digital LCD instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch touch screen audio
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Electric power steering
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
- AEB with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Change-Collision Warning (LCW)
- Safety Distance Warning (SDW)
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
- Smart High Beam (SHB)
- Front Vehicle Start Warning (FVSW)
- Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCTW)
- Trailer Sway Assist (TSA)
- Hill Start Assist (HSA)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC)
- New C-type design LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
- LED Front fog lights
- LED rear combination lamps
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Heated and power adjustable door mirrors in body colour and LED indicators
- Dual-zone climate control
- Front auto up/down power windows
- Electric Park brake
- LED dusk-sensing headlights
- Sequential front and rear indicators
KGM Rexton Advance adds:
- Power tailgate
- 8-way powered front seats with powered driver’s lumbar adjustment
- Heated front & 2nd row outer seats
- Cool vented front seats
- Rear door pull-up sun blinds
- Heated steering wheel
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Walk-up welcome system
- Touch-sensing front door locks with walk-away auto-door locking
KGM Rexton Ultimate adds:
- Powered sunroof
- Premium leather seats
- Quilted door trims and facia panel
- 3D 360° camera
- 3rd row A/C controls
- Wireless phone charger
- Rear auto up/down power windows
- Ambient interior lighting
- Illuminated front door scuff plates
- Privacy glass
KGM Rexton Sport Pack adds:
- Black leather and suede seats
- Suede door trims and dash trim
- Gloss black steering wheel bezel
- Shadow chrome front grille, tailgate, and rear bumper garnish
- LED front fog lights with shadow chrome surrounds
- Shadow chrome 20-inch alloy wheels
- Black roof rails
Pricing
|Grade
|Recommended Drive Away (private buyers)
|Rexton ELX
|$52,000
|Rexton Advance
|$57,500
|Rexton Ultimate
|$61,500
|Rexton Sport Pack
|$64,200 (includes metallic paint)
Warranty and Roadside Assistance
The MY26 Rexton range is covered by a 7-year/unlimited kilometre new vehicle warranty, including commercial use, and 5-year roadside assistance.