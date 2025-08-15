KGM has refreshed its Rexton large SUV range for Model Year 26, introducing a series of safety, technology and comfort upgrades aimed at enhancing its appeal in Australia’s competitive family SUV market.

All Rexton variants now come with electric power steering, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) as standard. Lighting has also been updated, with the addition of LED headlights featuring a new daytime running light design and sequential indicators.

The line-up remains familiar, apart from a name change for the mid-tier Adventure grade, which is now known as Advance. Equipment improvements have been made across the range: the entry-level ELX now gains leather-look upholstery, the Advance adds rear door pull-up sun blinds, and the flagship Ultimate receives wireless phone charging.

At the top of the line, the optional Sport Pack builds on the Ultimate with distinctive interior upgrades. These include black leather and suede seats, suede door trims and dash panel, plus a gloss black steering wheel bezel for a more premium cabin look.

The MY26 update follows a pattern of incremental changes designed to keep the Rexton competitive while maintaining its reputation for value, practicality, and towing capability.

Australian pricing and availability for the updated Rexton range are expected to be confirmed shortly, ahead of its showroom arrival later this year.

KGM Rexton ELX – features

2.2L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine

8-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shift

7 seats

Automatic locking rear differential

Part-time 4×4 with 4H / 4L range and automatic-locking rear differential

3.5 Tonne braked towing capacity

18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Leather look seats

Leather steering wheel with height and reach adjustment

12.3-inch digital LCD instrument cluster

12.3-inch touch screen audio

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Electric power steering

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

AEB with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Change-Collision Warning (LCW)

Safety Distance Warning (SDW)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Smart High Beam (SHB)

Front Vehicle Start Warning (FVSW)

Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCTW)

Trailer Sway Assist (TSA)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

New C-type design LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

LED Front fog lights

LED rear combination lamps

Front and rear parking sensors

Heated and power adjustable door mirrors in body colour and LED indicators

Dual-zone climate control

Front auto up/down power windows

Electric Park brake

LED dusk-sensing headlights

Sequential front and rear indicators

Heated and power adjustable door mirrors in body colour and with LED indicators

KGM Rexton Advance adds:

Power tailgate

8-way powered front seats with powered driver’s lumbar adjustment

Heated front & 2 nd row outer seats

row outer seats Cool vented front seats

Rear door pull-up sun blinds

Heated steering wheel

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Walk-up welcome system

Touch-sensing front door locks with walk-away auto-door locking

KGM Rexton Ultimate adds:

Powered sunroof

Premium leather seats

Quilted door trims and facia panel

3D 360° camera

3 rd row A/C controls

row A/C controls Wireless phone charger

Rear auto up/down power windows

Ambient interior lighting

Illuminated front door scuff plates

Privacy glass

KGM Rexton Sport Pack adds:

Black leather and suede seats

Suede door trims and dash trim

Gloss black steering wheel bezel

Shadow chrome front grille, tailgate, and rear bumper garnish

LED front fog lights with shadow chrome surrounds

Shadow chrome 20-inch alloy wheels

Black roof rails

Pricing

Grade Recommended Drive Away (private buyers) Rexton ELX $52,000 Rexton Advance $57,500 Rexton Ultimate $61,500 Rexton Sport Pack $64,200 (includes metallic paint)

Warranty and Roadside Assistance

The MY26 Rexton range is covered by a 7-year/unlimited kilometre new vehicle warranty, including commercial use, and 5-year roadside assistance.