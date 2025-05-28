KGM Australia has announced that its new Actyon SUV will be launched on June 1, 2025, which is also the date that KGM SsangYong Australia will become KGM Australia. Following in the footsteps of its global parent, the SsangYong name will be retired.

Joseph Lee, managing director of KGM Australia, commented: “It’s timely we fully embrace the KGM branding here in Australia and celebrate the latest vehicle design language with a brand logo re-fresh, to align with KGM’s global identity and better reflect our commitment to design excellence.”

5

Under the bonnet of the KGM Actyon is a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 120kW of power and 280Nm of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range, while the Actyon is rated at 7.6L/100km for combined fuel consumption and 174g/km of CO2.

Measuring 4740mm long, 1920mm wide, 1680mm tall and riding on a 2680mm long wheelbase, the KGM Actyon. That makes it 140mm longer than a Toyota RAV4, while the Actyon’s 668-litre bootspace (which opens to 1568L with the rear seats folded) is large for the segment and 126L larger than a RAV4.

Five exterior colours will be offered: ‘Grand White’, ‘Space Black’, ‘Iron Metal’, ‘Latte Greige’ and ‘Royal Copper’, with all but the white hue attracting an extra $700 charge. The interior is only available with black leather.

KGM Actyon pricing (drive away):

K50 $47,000 K60 $50,000

KGM Actyon standard equipment:

20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Front and rear LED daytime running lights

Power tailgate with hands-free operation

Heated, power adjustable and folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

Panoramic dual 12.3-inch digital display screens

Black leather upholstery

8-way power adjustable front seats and driver’s lumbar

Heated front seats

Heated rear outer seats

Ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Interior mood lighting

Dual-zone climate control

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Reversing camera

Front and rear parking sensors

8 Airbags

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane keeping assist

Blind spot warning

Rear cross-traffic warning

Auto high beam

Tyre pressure monitoring

Actyon K60 model adds:

360-degree camera

Panoramic sunroof

Rear sun blinds

Wireless phone charger

As with KGM SsangYong, the KGM Actyon will be covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with five years of roadside assistance.

The KGM Actyon will go on sale on June 1, with first deliveries to commence from that date.