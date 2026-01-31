MG has offered its first glimpse of a new all-electric sedan, releasing a deliberately blurred teaser image that points to the brand’s next move in the fast-growing electric saloon market. First reported by Chinese media, the image provides few concrete details but has already sparked speculation about where the model will sit within MG’s expanding global line-up.

The teaser shows a low-slung, four-door sedan finished in a vivid purple hue, with a coupe-style sloping roofline and a clearly sporty stance. Flush door handles and a smooth body surface suggest an emphasis on aerodynamics, while the proportions place it squarely in the mid-size sedan category. Although the image obscures fine details, the overall shape is familiar – perhaps intentionally so.

1

Observers have noted strong visual similarities to the Xiaomi SU7, a high-profile electric sedan that has generated significant attention in China and is rumoured to be under consideration for overseas markets, including Australia. The MG’s profile also closely resembles the MG7 (below), the petrol-powered fastback sedan recently reviewed by Wheels after its local launch. That resemblance has fuelled suggestions the new EV could be an electric derivative of the MG7 rather than an entirely new nameplate.

Adding to that theory is a small detail reportedly visible on the front guard of the teased car: a badge reading “07”. While unconfirmed, it aligns neatly with MG’s existing MG7 branding and could point to an electric counterpart positioned alongside the current petrol model in some markets.

MG has not released any technical information, leaving questions around battery size, driving range, performance and pricing unanswered. Nor has the company confirmed whether the sedan is intended solely for China or part of a broader export strategy. However, MG’s recent push into electric vehicles outside its home market suggests international ambitions are likely.

4

If the car were to reach Australia, it would enter a competitive segment dominated by models such as the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3. MG already has a presence in the electric sedan space locally with the IM5, which sits higher in the market and competes with European premium offerings. A more affordable MG-branded electric sedan could therefore slot below the IM5 and broaden the brand’s appeal.

With MG expected to introduce several new models globally in 2026, including additional electric vehicles, the teased sedan appears to be part of a wider strategy to expand its EV footprint. For now, the image raises more questions than answers – but it clearly signals that MG’s electric ambitions are far from slowing down.