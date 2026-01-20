MG is set to launch a facelifted version of the MG4 electric hatchback later in 2026 with a new interior and a smaller battery range. Not to be confused with the newer and cheaper MG4 Urban, also set to launch this year, the updated regular MG4 range gains an all-new dashboard layout from the MGS5 EV electric small SUV, as revealed by the Brazilian market MG4.

The interior of the MG4 has been given a big upgrade with the MGS5 EV’s dashboard, larger screens and more physical buttons. The materials are higher quality with more soft touch portions, while the centre console has also been redesigned with larger cupholders, soft touch materials and a wireless phone charger.

The new touchscreen – again, adopted from the MGS5 EV – is 12.8-inches in size, or much larger than the current MG4’s 10.25-inch display, and its driver’s display is 10.25-inches versus the current MG4’s 7.0-inch unit. A new software system will also feature, as well as physical buttons for the climate control, volume and track selection.

No exterior changes have yet been revealed – the Brazilian MG website shows an XPower model with an updated interior – aside from revised wheel trims.

Australian government approval documents have also revealed that the updated MG4 range will only be offered with a 64kWh battery option in both rear- and all-wheel drive forms, as the MG4 Urban will adopt the smaller battery options that the regular MG4 is currently offered with.

As such, and to give breathing space for the new MG4 Urban, the MG4’s pricing will rise, to likely above $40,000 and only with higher-spec models. Aside from the new Urban, MG Motor Australia is yet to confirm any details about the MG4 range but will likely do so soon.