ANCAP Safety has revealed its leading safety performers for 2025 across key market segments. Each year, ANCAP identifies the strongest-performing vehicles based on a weighted sum of scores across four pillars of assessment: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection and Safety Assist.

The Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ update emerged as the top performer of 2025, with scores of 91 per cent for Adult Occupant Protection, 95 per cent for Child Occupant Protection, 86 per cent for Vulnerable Road User Protection and 92 per cent for Safety Assist.

Sitting closely behind was its Model 3 sibling with scores of 90 per cent, 95 per cent, 89 per cent and 88 per cent respectively, and the Volvo EX90 with 92 per cent, 94 per cent, 82 per cent and 84 per cent respective results.

Other models celebrated by ANCAP include the IM 5, MGS5 EV, Mini Cooper E and new-generation Toyota HiLux.

“ANCAP’s testing continues to reinforce a clear message: the safest vehicles are those designed with safety as a system, not a checklist,” ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg said. “The top performers this year delivered consistent results across physical crash protection, crash avoidance and vulnerable road user safety, rather than relying on strength in a single area.

“We are also seeing increasing alignment between ANCAP’s test requirements and the safety technologies that genuinely matter on Australian and New Zealand roads. Improvements in autonomous emergency braking, lane support and driver monitoring systems are translating into more robust protection in everyday driving.

“The breadth of top performers this year shows that high levels of safety are achievable across multiple vehicle segments, giving consumers clearer choices when safety is a priority.”