Denza has added a third model to its growing Australian line-up, introducing the all-electric D9 people mover less than a month after launching its B5 and B8 plug-in hybrid off-roaders.

The seven-seat D9 will be offered in two variants, starting at $85,990 plus on-road costs for the front-wheel-drive version. An all-wheel-drive dual-motor grade is priced from $95,990 plus on-roads.

Underpinned by BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 architecture, the D9 is powered by a 103.3kWh Blade battery. The single-motor FWD model produces 230kW and 360Nm, while the AWD version increases outputs to 275kW and 470Nm.

Claimed driving range is 520km (WLTP) for the FWD and 480km for the AWD. Charging capability includes 11kW AC and up to 200kW DC fast charging, along with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

The D9 measures 5250mm long and rides on a 3110mm wheelbase, giving it a substantial footprint in the large people-mover segment. Dual electric sliding rear doors are standard, and the vehicle features a three-row 2+2+3 seating layout.

Second-row captain’s chairs include power adjustment, ventilation, massage and extendable leg rests, while Denza claims more than 900mm of legroom in the second and third rows. Rear cargo capacity is listed at 410 litres with all seats in place, expanding to 2310 litres with the rear rows folded.

Inside, the D9 features a 15.6-inch central infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch head-up display. Second-row occupants have access to a 5.5-inch armrest control screen. A built-in heating and cooling compartment, capable of chilling to –6°C or warming to 50°C, is also fitted.

The AWD variant gains electronically controlled dampers as part of BYD’s DiSus-C adaptive suspension system.

Pricing

DENZA D9 (FWD) $85,990 DENZA D9 (AWD) $95,990

Safety equipment includes eight airbags, a suite of driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, and a body structure integrating the battery into the chassis to improve rigidity.

The Denza D9 is on sale now in Australia.