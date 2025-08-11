MG Motor Australia has encouraged buyers to take advantage of the current 2025 MG4 range, ahead of a major model shift in 2026.

Today’s rear- and all-wheel-drive MG4 variants – offered with 51kWh, 64kWh and 77kWh battery options – start at under $40,000 drive-away for the 51kWh RWD, but MG will introduce a second-generation, front-wheel-drive MG4 as the new entry point to its electric hatchback range April-June 2026.

The “affordable city-spec” model will launch with 43kWh and 54kWh batteries, replacing the current 51kWh option and joining updated RWD and AWD 64kWh variants at higher prices.

MG Australia CEO Peter Ciao said the change balances “driver usage needs and production cost considerations of rear-wheel drive,” and that the FWD will “complement the MG4 RWD and AWD.”

The new FWD MG4 will be based on a different, larger platform with softer styling and a longer 2750mm wheelbase. Measuring 4395mm long, 1842mm wide and 1551mm tall, it is about 100mm longer than the RWD model.

In China – where the FWD variant is already on sale – it is launching on September 5 with a choice of two lithium iron phosphate batteries, plus an upcoming semi-solid-state battery option set for mass deliveries later this year. MG says it will be the first mass-produced semi-solid-state battery, claiming superior low-temperature discharge power, better energy retention than rival units, and smoke- and fire-free performance even under rigorous puncture testing.

In China, the LFP options offer 437km CLTC range from 42.8kWh or 530km from 53.95kWh, paired to a 120kW/250Nm motor. Fast charging from 30 to 80 per cent is claimed at 20 minutes.

Inside, the front-drive model brings more tech, including a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen in flagship trims, 50-watt wireless phone charging, leather-look seats, and features debuting on an MG4: ventilated front seats, 256-colour ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade. It is also linked to the newly trademarked “MG4 Urban” nameplate.

While the FWD will broaden appeal – particularly in China, where the sportier RWD styling has underperformed – the RWD and AWD models remain the dynamic choice. The 64kWh RWD offers 435–450km WLTP range and AWD performance unmatched in its price class.

MG has yet to confirm 2026 pricing, but the cheapest RWD variant is expected to remain above $40,000 plus on-roads. Full details will be released closer to launch, but for now, value-focused drivers may find the current MG4 range a time-limited bargain.