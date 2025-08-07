A new version of the MG4 has gone on sale in China, sharing little more than a name with the popular UK and Australian-spec model. The newly unveiled electric hatchback brings with it a groundbreaking development: semi solid-state battery compatibility – an industry first at its price point.

Starting from just ¥73,800 (around A$15,500), the new MG4 is offered in four variants and delivers a claimed range of up to 529 kilometres under the more generous Chinese Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Although it initially launches with a conventional lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the highly anticipated semi solid-state battery variant is due to arrive in September.

Solid-state batteries are tipped as the future of EV technology, thanks to their lighter weight, greater energy density, quicker charging times, and improved thermal stability. SAIC, MG’s parent company, claims its semi solid-state unit has passed rigorous triple-axis penetration testing and exhibits superior low-temperature performance – both crucial factors in ensuring battery safety and reliability.

Further innovation lies in the car’s new “battery-to-body” integration architecture, which not only reduces vehicle weight but also increases structural rigidity and enhances crash protection. At 1485kg, the Chinese MG4 is notably lighter than the European-spec model, which weighs 1635kg.

Riding on an entirely new platform, the Chinese MG4 is longer by 108mm and features slightly larger overall dimensions than its European counterpart. Visually, the design is more subdued: a rounded front end, smaller grille openings, less aggressive bumper detailing, and a slimmed-down MG badge give it a more refined appearance.

This platform distinction raises the possibility of the Chinese MG4 coexisting with the current global version. Speaking at a recent event, MG’s Head of Product and Planning, David Allison, hinted at the potential for the new MG4 to reach international markets. “If we were to bring it [to markets like the UK], it would be as an enhancement, not a replacement,” he noted.

With the MG5 estate no longer in production, this larger MG4 could potentially fill that void in export markets. Meanwhile, the current MG4 – which shares a platform with the MG S5 electric SUV – may be due for updates, with tech from the S5 such as a 12.8-inch touchscreen and improved physical controls expected to trickle across later this year.