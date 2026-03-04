The recently launched Denza B5 and B8 off-roaders have taken on and passed a tough Australian off-road test with flying colours: the famously challenging Beer O’Clock Hill in Queensland’s The Springs 4×4 Park.

The feat was completed as part of BYD and Denza Australia’s commitment to improving and fine-tuning its vehicles to meet Australia’s unique and demanding conditions. In this case: steep and slippery low-speed off-road terrain.

The Denza B5 Leopard and B8 six-seater completed the trials with standard factory-fitted ‘DiSus-P’ suspension. The only performance modifications were the fitment of Mickey Thompson Baja Boss All-Terrain 275/55 R20 tyres and software adjustment for traction, torque and throttle calibrations.

The B5 Leopard was also fitted with a prototype aluminium frontal protection kit and roof rack, both of which Denza will soon introduce as part of a range of OEM-approved off-road accessories.

With both Mountain and Crawl modes activated, front and rear mechanical differentials locked and low-range engaged, both Denza vehicles ascended the 100-metre climb – which has a 55-degree slope (142.8 per cent grade) at its steepest point without stopping.

According to Denza, data from the hardcore evaluation will now be shared with Denza research and development teams in China for validation, with new off-road enhancements to be offered to all B5 and B8 Australian customers via over-the-air (OTA) updates.