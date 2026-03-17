Toyota Australia has issued a recall for 34,377 Klugers built between 2021 and 2023 – notifying on March 6, 2006 of a fault in the mechanism for the second-row seats. “The subject vehicles are equipped with second row seats that use recliner assemblies to unlock the seat backs, allow for seat angle adjustment and lock the seat back in place once adjustment is complete,” the recall notice reads.

Klugers built between March 31, 2021 and November 10, 2023 are affected. “Due to a failure to consider the force balance between the locking spring and the return spring during a design change made by the supplier, a combination of recliner return spring orientation and outer clearance between the recliner guide and ratchet may cause the recliner teeth to not fully engage during seat back adjustment,” the notice continues.

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A list of the affected vehicles can be found in the link in this story, and Toyota says rectification work will take approximately one hour. Owners are asked to remove child safety seats before taking their Kluger in to be fixed. Toyota also said it will contact owners to have the seat return springs replaced free of charge, but they can continue to drive their Kluger in the meantime.

If you’re unsure whether your vehicle is affected, Toyota advises Kluger owners to contact the Toyota Recall Campaign Helpline on 1800 987 366, Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.