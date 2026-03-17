What started as an April Fools’ Day joke has now turned into reality. Earning over 1.6 million views, BMW’s 2025 April Fools’ post of its ‘racing wagon’ is actually being realised with the brand’s unveiling of the M3 Touring 24H.

What’s more, BMW that the M3 Touring will be entering the Nurburgring 24-hour race in May.

Essentially a rebodied version of BMW’s successful M4 GT3 EVO race car, the M3 Touring 24H is 200mm longer and 32mm taller than the coupe. It’s an obviously different shape to the coupe, too, presenting a challenge for aerodynamics, but BMW designed a huge new rear spoiler for the carbon fibre reinforced plastic body. The M3 Touring 24H is also fitted with a roll cage and non-functional rear doors.

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It uses the same 440kW/700Nm 3.0-litre turbo-six engine and six-speed sequential gearbox as the M4 GT3 EVO, and will be driven by Schubert Motorsport in the SPX class in the race. Its drivers will include Jens Klingmann, Ugo de Wilde, Connor De Phillippi, and Neil Verhagen.

Known as the “Green Hell”, the Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of the world’s toughest circuits, especially over 24 hours. Each lap is over 25km long and takes over eight minutes on average for the very fastest GT3 cars. In the 2025 race, the average speed for the fastest cars was a massive 188km/h.

It’s not the first time that a station wagon has been entered in motorsport either. The iconic Volvo 850 Estate was very successful in the British Touring Car Championship from 1994, while both Honda and Subaru also saw big success in the BTCC with wagons, with a Levorg winning the title in 2014.

The 2026 Nurburgring 24h race is scheduled to take place from May 14-17.