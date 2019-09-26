BMW has revealed, sort of, the new 2021 BMW M4 alongside the GT3 racing version of the M Coupe.

In what can loosely be described as camouflage, the M4 will make its ‘debut’ at the MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria, of which BMW M is the title sponsor.

Further confirming specification, the new M4 will have a 353kW manual version as its base, though a 375kW M4 Competition spec will be available with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic. Australian availability and specification is yet to be announced.

The official world premiere of the M4 in all its lung-grilled glory is planned for September 2020, though the winner of the Grand Prix of Styria will be gifted an M4 by BMW.

BMW M4 GT3 replaces M6 GT3

Much like the M3, the 2021 M4 Competition will feature the same style of AWD drivetrain as the BMW M5, which is able to be set to rear-drive only under certain conditions. It’s expected the base model will be rear drive only, as stated by Dirk Hacker, BMW M's development boss.

Preview: Details of the next BMW M3 and M4

"With the Competition versions of the new BMW M3 Sedan and new BMW M4 Coupé, we are addressing maximum dynamics in regards power development and transfer – initially with classic rear-wheel drive and, at a later date, also in conjunction with the latest version of our four-wheel drive system M xDrive.”

A four-door M4 Gran Coupe, is also expected to be offered. Further down the line, the M4 Coupe is tipped to have CS and CSL packs.

BMW M3 Touring confirmed

Production of the first M4 variants is set to commence at BMW’s Regensburg plant in Germany in November 2020, with first deliveries and launch in early 2021.

