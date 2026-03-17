Hyundai Australia has launched a dedicated N Australia web portal that will reportedly further enhance the customer experience for owners of its N performance vehicle range. Created as a “one-stop digital gateway to its calendar of exclusive driving events”, the N Australia portal will also keep its ‘Nthusiasts’ up to date with the latest news and shareable content.
The site will showcase the full suite of events and activities available to Hyundai Nthusiasts across the country, from convoy-style ‘N Drive Meets’ that take in some of the most spectacular and fun-to-drive public roads, to ‘N Club Track Days’ at prominent race circuits where Hyundai provides expert driving tuition and technical support.
In 2026, N Australia will host more than 18 unique events around Australia in every state, delivering a wide variety of activities for Nthusiasts to enjoy the thrilling performance of their N vehicle on road and track, while cementing an inclusive and engaged community relationship.
The calendar culminates in the increasingly popular annual Hyundai N Festival, a three-day, family-friendly celebration of the N brand and its owners, which is now in its eighth year.
2026 N Australia events:
- SA N Club Track Day, The Bend Motorsport Park: March 29
- NSW N Club Track Day, Sydney Motorsport Park: April 2
- QLD N Drive Meet, Gold Coast Hinterland: May 2
- QLD N Club Track Day, Morgan Park Raceway: May 3
- VIC N Drive Meet, Gippsland: May 23
- VIC N Club Track Day, Winton Motor Raceway: May 24
- WA N Club Track Day, Collie Motorplex: June 13
- WA N Drive Meet, South-west region of WA: June 14
- ACT N Drive Meet, ACT: June 27
- NSW N Tech Track Day, One Raceway (previously Wakefield Park): June 28
- NSW EV Track Sessions, Sydney Motorsport Park: July 23
- TAS N Drive Meet, Launceston: August 15
- TAS N Club Track Day, Symmons Plains Raceway: August 16
- QLD N Club Track Day, Morgan Park Raceway: August 23
- NSW N Drive Meet, Blue Mountains: September 5
- VIC N Club Track Day, Winton Motor Raceway: September 20
- NSW EV Track Sessions, Sydney Motorsport Park: September 25
- SA N Drive Meet, Adelaide Hills: October 4
- 2026 Hyundai N Festival: Announcement coming soon
The new N Australia web portal is available to view here.
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