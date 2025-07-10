Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the IONIQ 6 N at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, unveiling its most advanced high-performance EV to date.

Building on the critically acclaimed IONIQ 5 N – winner of the 2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year – the new IONIQ 6 N is said to embody Hyundai N’s three-pillar performance ethos – “Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar” – with an array of technical enhancements derived from the brand’s motorsport and “rolling lab” development programs.

3

With up to 478kW of power and 770Nm of torque (when N Grin Boost is engaged), the IONIQ 6 N rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at 257km/h. A revamped “N Battery” system, with improved thermal management and reduced conditioning time, ensures sustained performance for drag, sprint or endurance scenarios.

Beneath its aerodynamic shell lies a reengineered suspension system and lowered roll centre, providing sharper high-speed stability and improved grip. The new stroke-sensing ECS dampers allow tailored ride quality adjustments for varying conditions, balancing daily drivability with motorsport precision.

The IONIQ 6 N also introduces Hyundai’s advanced vehicle control software suite, including:

N e-Shift : Simulates close-ratio gear changes with paddle shifters for a more visceral connection.

: Simulates close-ratio gear changes with paddle shifters for a more visceral connection. N Active Sound+ : Offers selectable drive sounds, including ‘Ignition’, ‘Evolution’, and ‘Lightspeed’.

: Offers selectable drive sounds, including ‘Ignition’, ‘Evolution’, and ‘Lightspeed’. N Ambient Shift Light : A unique in-cabin light system providing visual cues for gear changes.

: A unique in-cabin light system providing visual cues for gear changes. N Track Manager : Enables real-time telemetry, ghost car comparisons and custom track layouts.

: Enables real-time telemetry, ghost car comparisons and custom track layouts. N Drift Optimizer: Assists with controlled drift settings for performance driving.

Festival visitors will see the IONIQ 6 N in action during the ‘N Moment’ showcase where Hyundai’s high-performance models, including the new drift-spec IONIQ 6 N, will take on the Goodwood Hillclimb.

Also on display are the IONIQ 5 N, RN24, and rally-spec WRC cars, reflecting Hyundai’s deep motorsport lineage. The Hyundai N booth features interactive exhibits, a special viewing grandstand, and exclusive event merchandise, drawing enthusiasts deeper into the brand’s performance journey.

2

Finished in a striking new Performance Blue Pearl and available with bespoke N performance parts, the IONIQ 6 N is the next stage in Hyundai’s electrification program – offering an engaging EV experience just like the COTY winner.

Specs

Motor output

Front: 166 kW / 226 PS

Rear: 282 kW / 383 PS

Total output: 448 kW / 609 PS

Battery

Energy: 84.0 kWh

Charging time: With 350 kW, 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes (under optimal conditions)

Dimensions

Length: 4935 mm

Width 1940mm

Height: 1495mm

Wheelbase: 2965mm

0 – 100 kph

3.2 seconds (with N Launch Control)

Top speed

Up to 257 kph