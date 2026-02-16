Way back in 2018, the arrival of the Hyundai i30 N almost rewrote the hot hatch rulebook. Developed at Hyundai’s Namyang R&D centre and refined at the Nürburgring in Germany, the i30 N was designed to compete with established hot hatches but significantly, was also priced from under $40,000.

It’s been a big success, especially in establishing the reputation of Hyundai’s N division in the performance car world. Almost 10 years on, the i30 N is still available (and the only remaining i30 hatchback in Australia). Let’s see how it fares in 2026.

As before, both hatchback and sedan variants of the i30 N range are available in Australia, and we are the only market in the entire world to still receive the hatchback. The Czech Republic-sourced i30 N hatchback is offered in two forms: base and Premium, while the South Korean-made sedan is only offered as a Premium.

2026 Hyundai i30 N hatchback pricing (plus on-road costs):

i30 N (manual or DCT) $52,000 i30 N Premium (manual or DCT) $55,500

In a big blow for enthusiasts, the affordable performance car market is unfortunately not what it used to be. When the i30 N launched, there were a whole multitude of competitors, including the Renaultsport Megane, Ford Focus ST and Peugeot 308 GTi but now, just the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Subaru WRX and Skoda Octavia RS remain available as true rivals to the i30 N.

The faster Toyota GR Corolla and GR Yaris, Honda Civic Type R, Cupra Leon VZx, VW Golf R, Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A 45 and even the i30 N’s Ioniq 5N sibling also remain, but are all more expensive.

Jump into the cabin of the i30 N and you’d be forgiven for thinking that you had time travelled back to 2017 when this generation of i30 hatchback was released. There are no huge screens, wireless phone mirroring or lashings of synthetic leather trim everywhere. Instead, you get a relatively small (for 2026) 10.25-inch touchscreen with Hyundai’s older software, wired smartphone mirroring and a good dose of hard plastic dotted around the cabin. Don’t worry, quality is still good, as it was in 2017.

Pleasingly, the climate control panel is separate to the touchscreen, the technology is very easy to use and unlike so many other cars these days, you can just get in, put it in gear and set off.

While it feels dated in some ways, there are certain elements in the i30 N’s cabin that still feel special. Most notably in that regard, the highly supportive N sports seats with leather and suede upholstery and illuminated N logo, and the high quality three-spoke leather steering wheel with light blue N and red rev-matching buttons. Even the blue stitching around the cabin subtly reminds you that you’re driving something special.

Plus, the i30 N still provides the practicality that hot hatches are known for. There are plenty of storage spots in the front cabin for you to lose life’s trinkets, while rear seat space is fine for two six-foot tall adults as well. While it lacks rear air vents, there are charging ports, door pockets and a rear centre armrest to keep rear passengers happy.

The sizeable 392-litre boot is nicely square with some under-floor storage and a dual-level floor, and opens up to a healthy 1287 litres with the rear seats folded. Just remember to remove the strut bracing if you’re planning to carry longer items. In all, a Sunday morning brap followed by an afternoon Ikea shop is still very possible in the i30 N and it still pleases both sides of the brain.

One of the biggest elements of the i30 N’s appeal is its customisation. Whereas some hot hatches feature switchable driving modes that make little change, the i30 N’s eco, normal, sport and N modes are dramatically different from one another and give it genuine multiple personalities in the best way possible. Every driving parameter about the i30 N, from the exhaust note to even the in-car displays, change with the drive mode and transform it. That’s nothing new to the i30 N, but it still delights in 2026.

What’s even better with these driving modes is that there is quite a lot of customisation involved. Drivers can adjust the exhaust, performance, steering, suspension, differential and so on to make their i30 N really theirs. We had it set up with the sport exhaust noise but normal steering weight… because we love the extra drama of the former but the more natural weighting of the latter.

Regardless of which driving mode is chosen by the driver, the i30 N is a sharp and involving hot hatch that ferociously rockets out of corners. Its fun factor is higher than the [more comfortable] Golf GTI, though it’s not as supercar-fast as a Honda Civic Type R. Still, at under six seconds to 100km/h with launch control, the i30 N is no slouch with the stopwatch. Plus, it’s also less expensive to buy than both of those rivals.

While it could be more characterful, the i30 N’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is quite gutsy. Peak 392Nm of torque hits at just 2100rpm and thanks to the six short ratios, even full throttle in third gear pushes you back into your seat. It’s also keen to rev, with peak power punched out at a high 6000rpm, and it’s also easy to exploit one of the best parts of the experience: the exhaust.

The i30 N is known for its loud exhaust system that will crack and pop at the drop of a hat in the correct driving mode. While it’s certainly not subtle, some would actually say rather obnoxious, it gives an extra layer of character not found in many of its rivals like the Civic Type R. It also doesn’t need to be modified to reach that sound level, adding extra appeal to enthusiasts who like to modify their cars.

Two transmissions are available in the i30 N range: A sweet six-speed manual that our test car featured or an eight-speed dual-clutcher that launched with the N’s mid-life update back in 2021. The DCT is the more popular option as it adds a few safety features, ‘N Shift Grin’ maximum attack functionality and paddle shifters, but we prefer the manual because it’s more involving. The only downside to the manual is the oddly light clutch, which isn’t easy to master.

For those wanting to track their i30 N, Hyundai’s five-year/unlimited km warranty (with a complementary two-year extension if serviced through a Hyundai dealer for that five-year period) impressively covers ‘non-competitive’ track use. Five years/50,000km of servicing costs $1945, which is quite affordable for a hot hatch.

The Hyundai i30 N has been in showrooms for almost a decade in its current form, but still provides one of the biggest automotive grin factors. Sure, it feels a bit dated inside, its clutch is tricky and it’s noticeably more expensive than it’s been before but it’s still a wickedly fun, fast and rather old school hot hatch in the best way possible.

It’s fast and far more involving to drive than 99 per cent of new cars and yet, it’s also comfortable enough to be a daily driver thanks to its adaptive dampers. The i30 N isn’t the newest kid on the hot hatch block, but as we saw at its launch in 2018, it’s still one of the best.

Hyundai i30 N specifications:

Model Hyundai i30 N Premium Price $55,500 plus on-road costs Engine 1998cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol Peak power 206kW (@ 6000rpm) Peak torque 392Nm (@ 2100 – 4700rpm) 0-100km/h 5.8 seconds (est.) Claimed top speed 250km/h Transmission Six-speed manual, front-wheel drive Fuel type/tank size 95 RON premium unleaded, 50 litres Claimed combined fuel consumption 8.5L/100km Claimed combined CO2 emissions 199g/km Kerb weight 1508kg Dimensions (l/w/h/wb) 4340/1795/1445/2650mm Boot size (rear seats up/down) 392 litres/1287 litres On sale Now

Hyundai i30 N Premium standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

Leather and suede upholstery

N sports front seats with illuminated N logo and heating

Heated leather steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen

Hyundai live services

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation with live traffic updates

DAB+/FM/AM radio

Bluetooth calling and audio streaming

Six-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charger

4x USB ports

Cruise control

Switchable driving modes

Automatic downshift rev-matching

Variable exhaust

Limited-slip differential

Launch control

Our test car also featured the optional panoramic sunroof (+$2000).

i30 N Premium safety features: