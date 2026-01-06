Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will expand its local electric vehicle line-up with the arrival of the all-new ELEXIO, a mid-size electric SUV scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026. Positioned between the KONA Electric and IONIQ 5, ELEXIO is designed to appeal to families seeking space, efficiency and value in a fully electric package.
The ELEXIO will launch in Australia in a single, well-equipped Elite grade priced at $59,990 drive-away. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 310Nm, paired with a sizeable 88kWh battery. Hyundai claims a driving range of up to 546 kilometres on the WLTP cycle, placing the ELEXIO among the longer-range options in its segment.
Built on Hyundai’s 400-volt Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the ELEXIO supports DC fast charging, with a 10 to 80 per cent recharge achievable in as little as 38 minutes under optimal conditions. The platform also underpins the SUV’s flat-floor architecture, helping maximise cabin space and comfort.
Visually, ELEXIO adopts a clean, futuristic design language inside and out. The exterior features a smooth, aerodynamic silhouette, with both the front and rear characterised by layered horizontal elements that emphasise width and give the SUV a confident stance. Five mica exterior colours will be available, including Crystal White as standard, with Medium Grey, Pebble Blue, Dragon Red and Phantom Black offered as premium finishes.
Inside, the cabin blends strong structural lines with soft curves to create a modern yet welcoming atmosphere. The leather-appointed interior is available in Obsidian Black or Dove Grey and includes heated and ventilated front seats, dual wireless smartphone chargers, and a suite of connected technologies. Over-the-air update capability, Bluelink Connected Car Services and Digital Key 2 with NFC smartphone entry and start are all standard.
Designed with family use in mind, ELEXIO offers a generous 506 litres of boot space, expanding to 1540 litres with the rear seatbacks folded flat.
ELEXIO will also debut Hyundai’s new Connect-C infotainment system in Australia. Based on the Android Automotive Operating System, the system is displayed via a striking 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic screen that integrates infotainment and vehicle controls. A head-up display is standard, projecting key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.
Importantly for Australian conditions, ELEXIO has undergone an extensive local ride and handling tuning program. Hyundai engineers from Korea worked alongside the Australian chassis team in Sydney to develop bespoke suspension and steering calibrations, ensuring the SUV delivers the right balance of comfort, stability and refinement on local roads.
Hyundai Motor Company Australia chief operating officer Gavin Donaldson said ELEXIO would play a key role in welcoming more Australians into the brand’s growing electric SUV family, while reinforcing Hyundai’s long-term commitment to electrification and intelligent mobility.
Powertrain
|Battery Size
|88 kWh
|Battery Type
|LFP
|Range (WLTP)
|546 km
|Maximum Power
|160 kW
|Maximum Torque
|310 Nm
|Combined Fuel Efficiency
|18.2 kWh/100km
|Charging (10 to 80%)
|38 mins (350 kW DC Charger)
Features
Powertrain / Chassis
- 88.1 kWh LFP battery, 546km AER range
- 160 kW front motor
- Battery Heating System + Heat Pump
- Active Air Flap (AAF)
- Shift-by-Wire (SBW); column type
- Paddle Shifters (regenerative braking)
- Drive Mode Select (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Snow)
- Temporary Mobility Kit (TMK)
Safety
- 9 Airbags (front, front side thorax + pelvis, rear side thorax, curtain & front centre side)
- Front seat belts with height adjusters & pre-tensioners
- Rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners
- Rear power child safety locks (auto)
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA); Rear/Exit
- Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0); Car/Ped/Cyc/JT/JC/LO/LS/DO w/ESA
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2)
- Hands On Detection (HOD); steering wheel w/haptic warning function
- In Cabin Camera (ICC); Driver
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
- Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); Line/Road-edge
- Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C)
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist; Forward/Side/Reverse (PCA-F/S/R)
- Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) w/o sensor
- Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
- Remote Smart Park Assist 3 (RSPA 3)
- Surround View Monitor (SVM)
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC 2) w/Stop & Go
- Safe Exit Assist (SEA)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – High Line
- Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)
Exterior
- 20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels w/255/45 tyres
- Roof rails
- Body coloured side sills
- LED Headlamps (4 Cube projection) w/Auto light control
- LED DRL, positioning lamp
- Dynamic Welcome Light (front) & dynamic turn signals (front + rear)
- LED rear combination lamp
- Rear spoiler w/LED High Mount Stop Lamp (HMSL)
- LED rear fog lamp & LED reverse lamp
- Heated & power folding outside mirrors w/ LED side repeater lamp
- Acoustic film windshield
- Tinted windshield, door & backlite glass
- Auto flush door handles
- Smart power tailgate
Interior
- Leather appointed seat covering
- Cloth roof trim + A -pillar trim
- 4-spoke leather steering wheel
- Satin chrome centre inserts
- Console with suede-like material
- Standard door scuff plates
Convenience
- Smart Key w/push button start
- Digital Key 2.0 (NFC type)
- 14-way IMS (memory) driver seat; includes:
- 4-way lumbar support (2-cell aircell type)
- Tilt adjuster; base
- Bolster adjuster; backrest
- 4-way power passenger seat
- Front headrests w/tilt function
- Heated & Ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 60:40 spilt folding & reclining rear seat w/armrest & cupholders
- LED interior lighting (with bulb cargo lamp)
- Illuminated LED vanity mirrors
- Electrochromic Mirror (ECM) inside rear view mirror
- Auto up/down + safety windows; front & rear
- Dual wireless charging pads
- USB-C charger-front centre console (2 port)
- USB-C data & charging port (1 port)
- USB-C charger-console – 2nd row (2 port)
- Inside V2L
- Auto temperature control: Dual zone w/Auto window defog
- Rear air vent & heating duct: 2nd row
- Rain sensor
Multimedia/Display
- Cluster 27″ Integrated Display
- Head-Up Display (HUD) non-film Horizon type
- Navigation (AVN)
- Bluelink (Connected Car Services)
- Over The Air (OTA) software updates
- 6 speakers
- Voice Control with 4-zone voice recognition
