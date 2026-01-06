Hyundai Australia has confirmed it will expand its local electric vehicle line-up with the arrival of the all-new ELEXIO, a mid-size electric SUV scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026. Positioned between the KONA Electric and IONIQ 5, ELEXIO is designed to appeal to families seeking space, efficiency and value in a fully electric package.

The ELEXIO will launch in Australia in a single, well-equipped Elite grade priced at $59,990 drive-away. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 310Nm, paired with a sizeable 88kWh battery. Hyundai claims a driving range of up to 546 kilometres on the WLTP cycle, placing the ELEXIO among the longer-range options in its segment.

Built on Hyundai’s 400-volt Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the ELEXIO supports DC fast charging, with a 10 to 80 per cent recharge achievable in as little as 38 minutes under optimal conditions. The platform also underpins the SUV’s flat-floor architecture, helping maximise cabin space and comfort.

Visually, ELEXIO adopts a clean, futuristic design language inside and out. The exterior features a smooth, aerodynamic silhouette, with both the front and rear characterised by layered horizontal elements that emphasise width and give the SUV a confident stance. Five mica exterior colours will be available, including Crystal White as standard, with Medium Grey, Pebble Blue, Dragon Red and Phantom Black offered as premium finishes.

Variant Powertrain Drive Away ELEXIO Elite 160 kW 88 kWh FWD $59,990

Inside, the cabin blends strong structural lines with soft curves to create a modern yet welcoming atmosphere. The leather-appointed interior is available in Obsidian Black or Dove Grey and includes heated and ventilated front seats, dual wireless smartphone chargers, and a suite of connected technologies. Over-the-air update capability, Bluelink Connected Car Services and Digital Key 2 with NFC smartphone entry and start are all standard.

Designed with family use in mind, ELEXIO offers a generous 506 litres of boot space, expanding to 1540 litres with the rear seatbacks folded flat.

ELEXIO will also debut Hyundai’s new Connect-C infotainment system in Australia. Based on the Android Automotive Operating System, the system is displayed via a striking 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic screen that integrates infotainment and vehicle controls. A head-up display is standard, projecting key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.

Importantly for Australian conditions, ELEXIO has undergone an extensive local ride and handling tuning program. Hyundai engineers from Korea worked alongside the Australian chassis team in Sydney to develop bespoke suspension and steering calibrations, ensuring the SUV delivers the right balance of comfort, stability and refinement on local roads.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia chief operating officer Gavin Donaldson said ELEXIO would play a key role in welcoming more Australians into the brand’s growing electric SUV family, while reinforcing Hyundai’s long-term commitment to electrification and intelligent mobility.

Powertrain

Battery Size 88 kWh Battery Type LFP Range (WLTP) 546 km Maximum Power 160 kW Maximum Torque 310 Nm Combined Fuel Efficiency 18.2 kWh/100km Charging (10 to 80%) 38 mins (350 kW DC Charger)

Features

Powertrain / Chassis

88.1 kWh LFP battery, 546km AER range

160 kW front motor

Battery Heating System + Heat Pump

Active Air Flap (AAF)

Shift-by-Wire (SBW); column type

Paddle Shifters (regenerative braking)

Drive Mode Select (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Snow)

Temporary Mobility Kit (TMK)

Safety

9 Airbags (front, front side thorax + pelvis, rear side thorax, curtain & front centre side)

Front seat belts with height adjusters & pre-tensioners

Rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners

Rear power child safety locks (auto)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA); Rear/Exit

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0); Car/Ped/Cyc/JT/JC/LO/LS/DO w/ESA

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2)

Hands On Detection (HOD); steering wheel w/haptic warning function

In Cabin Camera (ICC); Driver

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); Line/Road-edge

Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist; Forward/Side/Reverse (PCA-F/S/R)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) w/o sensor

Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Remote Smart Park Assist 3 (RSPA 3)

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC 2) w/Stop & Go

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – High Line

Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)

Exterior

20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels w/255/45 tyres

Roof rails

Body coloured side sills

LED Headlamps (4 Cube projection) w/Auto light control

LED DRL, positioning lamp

Dynamic Welcome Light (front) & dynamic turn signals (front + rear)

LED rear combination lamp

Rear spoiler w/LED High Mount Stop Lamp (HMSL)

LED rear fog lamp & LED reverse lamp

Heated & power folding outside mirrors w/ LED side repeater lamp

Acoustic film windshield

Tinted windshield, door & backlite glass

Auto flush door handles

Smart power tailgate

Interior

Leather appointed seat covering

Cloth roof trim + A -pillar trim

4-spoke leather steering wheel

Satin chrome centre inserts

Console with suede-like material

Standard door scuff plates

Convenience

Smart Key w/push button start

Digital Key 2.0 (NFC type)

14-way IMS (memory) driver seat; includes:

4-way lumbar support (2-cell aircell type)

Tilt adjuster; base

Bolster adjuster; backrest

4-way power passenger seat

Front headrests w/tilt function

Heated & Ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

60:40 spilt folding & reclining rear seat w/armrest & cupholders

LED interior lighting (with bulb cargo lamp)

Illuminated LED vanity mirrors

Electrochromic Mirror (ECM) inside rear view mirror

Auto up/down + safety windows; front & rear

Dual wireless charging pads

USB-C charger-front centre console (2 port)

USB-C data & charging port (1 port)

USB-C charger-console – 2 nd row (2 port)

row (2 port) Inside V2L

Auto temperature control: Dual zone w/Auto window defog

Rear air vent & heating duct: 2nd row

Rain sensor

Multimedia/Display

Cluster 27″ Integrated Display

Head-Up Display (HUD) non-film Horizon type

Navigation (AVN)

Bluelink (Connected Car Services)

Over The Air (OTA) software updates

6 speakers

Voice Control with 4-zone voice recognition