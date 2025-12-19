It’s a question we get at WhichCar By Wheels all the time: what hybrid SUV should I buy?

The choice is expanding but in the Australian market, the Toyota RAV4 is currently the clear sales winner. But there’s no denying that better value options exist, and that’s before the much pricier new RAV4 arrives in 2026.

If you’re after a hybrid family car but prefer to do something different, what options do you have? Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide:

1. Hyundai Tucson

5

Price: From $42,850 plus on-road costs

From $42,850 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 172kW/367Nm, six-speed automatic, FWD or AWD

1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 172kW/367Nm, six-speed automatic, FWD or AWD Claimed fuel consumption: 4.9L/100km – 5.3L/100km

The winner of our 2025 Best Medium SUV award, the Hyundai Tucson is a great mid-size hybrid SUV and bests the RAV4 in a number of ways. Its cabin is roomier and higher quality, it’s better value for money with more standard features across the range, its hybrid system is punchier thanks to its turbocharger and its six-speed automatic transmission is more normal to drive than the RAV4’s eCVT.

Priced from $42,850 +ORC, the Tucson hybrid is offered in three models: base, mid-spec Elite and top-spec Premium, with even the base model well equipped. The 172kW 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid drivetrain is refined and punchy, and while its 4.9L/100km combined fuel consumption rating is 0.2L/100km more than the RAV4, it’s still impressively fuel efficient in the real world.

2. Nissan X-Trail

4

Price: From $47,765 plus on-road costs

From $47,765 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo hybrid, 157kW/330Nm, CVT, AWD

1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo hybrid, 157kW/330Nm, CVT, AWD Claimed fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km

While it’s not as well known as a RAV4, nor as fuel efficient, the ‘e-Power’ hybrid system in the Nissan X-Trail is a great system. Instead of both the electric motor and petrol engine powering the wheels, the e-Power’s engine acts as a generator for the battery and electric motor. That makes the driving experience smoother as there’s no hand off between electric and petrol power, and only adds to the relaxing vibe of the X-Trail from behind the wheel.

For the moment, the e-Power drivetrain is only offered in all-wheel drive form and only in higher-spec models, so its $47,765 +ORC starting price looks steep in this company. But even the entry-level ST-L spec features luxury kit like synthetic leather trim and heated front seats, and the X-Trail’s cabin is spacious and noticeably higher quality than the RAV4.

3. MG HS Hybrid+

5

Price: From $40,990 drive away

From $40,990 drive away Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 165kW/340Nm, two-speed hybrid, FWD

1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 165kW/340Nm, two-speed hybrid, FWD Claimed fuel consumption: 5.2L/100km

It recently nearly won the 2025-26 Wheels Car of the Year award, placed only behind the excellent Honda Civic, – the MG HS Hybrid+ offers a lot to those wanting a hybrid family car. Firstly, its value equation is excellent: Priced from just $40,990 drive away, the HS is more affordable than any of the 2025 RAV4 models (let alone the 2026 version). It’s also quite well equipped, even in entry-level Excite form.

The HS Hybrid+’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol hybrid drivetrain is not quite as efficient as the RAV4’s (4.7L/100km versus 5.2L/100km), but it is more powerful and more refined as well. The HS’ cabin is good quality throughout, with plusher materials than the RAV4, and on the road, it impresses as well with genuine sophistication in its ride and handling set up. Add in MG’s 10-year (conditional) new-car warranty and it’s a strong overall package.

4. Toyota Corolla Cross

4

Price: From $37,440 plus on-road costs

From $37,440 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 146kW, eCVT, FWD or AWD

2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 146kW, eCVT, FWD or AWD Claimed fuel consumption: 4.2L/100km – 4.5L/100km

Recently given a mid-life facelift, the Toyota Corolla Cross is a great alternative to the RAV4 because it follows the same recipe as its sibling, but just with smaller sizing (or, for many of us, how RAV4s used to be sized back in the early 2000s). Not everybody needs a large vehicle and the Corolla Cross is a great product for those wanting something more compact than a RAV4 – but, crucially, still with excellent fuel efficiency.

In fact, the Corolla Cross is rated as low as 4.2L/100km, which is as much as 0.5L/100km less than the RAV4 – but its 146kW power output is only 14kW less. Pricing is also a factor as to why the Corolla Cross is a great alternative to the RAV4: Its $37,440 +ORC starting price is $4820 less than the 2025 RAV4 and a massive $8550 less than the 2026 model, making it a lot more affordable than its larger sibling.

5. Toyota Camry

3

Price: From $39,990 plus on-road costs

From $39,990 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 170kW, eCVT, FWD

2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 170kW, eCVT, FWD Claimed fuel consumption: 4.0L/100km

We’ve arguably saved the best alternative to the RAV4 for last: the iconic Toyota Camry. Sure, it doesn’t have the higher seating position or supposed cool factor of an SUV, but in a lot of ways, the Camry is a superior product to the RAV4. Using a similar 2.5-litre hybrid drivetrain but a generation newer for more power and efficiency, the Camry is insanely fuel efficient for such a large vehicle rated at just 4.0L/100km and that’s fairly easy to achieve too.

Priced from $39,990 plus on-road costs – or $2270 less than the current RAV4 and a massive $6000 less than the expensive new model – the Camry is excellent value for money, and it’s also well equipped across the range. Its cabin is higher quality and more spacious than the RAV4, while its 524-litre boot is also large. The Camry is overall lovely to drive – relaxing and comfortable, but also capable of a bit of fun and certainly a nicer steer than the RAV4. If you’re looking for a hybrid family car, the Camry is undoubtedly one of the best options.