It was sold here until 2022 but hasn’t been seen since and yet, we think that along with the Corolla wagon, the Toyota Prius would do well Down Under if re-introduced. Let us explain.

In just one generation, the Hollywood darling and the poster boy for environmentally conscious driving went from one of the lamest cars on the road to one of the most handsome, daring and – dare we say it – cool. Gone was the awkward and ungainly body shape and in its place was something far more angular and attractive. Again, a cool Prius is something we weren’t expecting when it debuted for 2023.

Surprisingly, however, Toyota Australia elected not to sell the current shape Prius after it culled the previous model in 2022. Prior to this, Prius sales were not great in Australia due to a number of factors, but likely mostly that the Camry hybrid mid-sizer was more practical and much better value for money. How many times have you had a Camry Uber? Exactly, they’re everywhere.

Thankfully, Toyota Australia’s story could be changing on the Prius. While it was officially denied an Aussie passport at its debut, as recently as last year, Toyota Australia executives are on the record saying that it’s under consideration for our market thanks to the need to sell more fuel-efficient cars under Australia’s New Vehicle Emissions Scheme.

Interestingly enough, there are plenty of grey market import Prius models in the current shape around, proving that there’s definitely demand for them (like the Corolla wagon).

Based on the same ‘TNGA’ platform as siblings like the Corolla and Camry, the new Prius not only looks sharp but drives well too, with a far more dynamic driving experience than you’d expect. Globally, three drivetrains are available: the 103kW 1.8-litre hybrid used in the Corolla, the 145kW 2.0-litre hybrid used in the Corolla Cross (optionally available with all-wheel drive) and a 164kW 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid with a 13.6kWh battery that’s capable of between 76km and 85km of electric driving on the WLTP cycle.

Pricing for the Prius range in the US starts at US$28,550 (around A$41,000) for the entry-level LE model, extending up to around US$44,000 (around A$64,000) for a top-spec optioned XSE Premium plug-in hybrid. That positions it just below the Camry in the US Toyota line-up, which is priced in Australia from $39,990 plus on-road costs, for reference.

While the exterior of the Prius is downright wild compared to the ugly last model, the interior is more like other current Toyota models such as the bZ4X electric SUV with a small driver’s display atop the dashboard, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard and even a vertical wireless phone charger in the centre console.

The slinkier shape of the latest Prius means that rear passenger and boot space is actually less than the previous model – a company sacrificing practicality for style? That’s cool, but Toyota of all companies? Even better, though, the 284-litre space in the PHEV is still 77L more than the Corolla hatchback. Folding the rear seats gives around 1100, and a nice, flat load space.

Overall, we definitely wish the latest Toyota Prius was sold in Australia. It’s cool and unique, and because it’s a Toyota, it’ll be comfortable and last forever. International reviews testify to a quality drive experience, and it’s very fuel efficient but also quicker than Prius models of old. We hope Toyota Australia does change its mind on the current Prius…