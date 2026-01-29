The new MG4 Urban – the cheaper front-wheel drive sibling to the MG4 already on sale – has been priced ahead of its imminent debut in the UK. Starting from £23,495 (around A$46,000), the MG4 Urban is one of the cheapest new cars available in the UK and some £6500 less expensive than the updated MG4, offering some guidance on how the two models will be positioned when they go on sale in Australia.

In the UK, the MG4 Urban will be available in three models, starting with the Comfort Standard Range which uses a 43kWh battery that can be charged at up to 150kW and offers a claimed 323km range (WLTP). Above that sit the Comfort Long Range and Premium Long Range, which use a larger 54kWh battery for 415km of range.

Unlike the rear/all-wheel drive MG4, the MG4 Urban is front-wheel drive and in the UK, the base model uses a 110kW electric motor, enough for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 9.6 seconds and a top speed of 160km/h. The Longe Range models up power to 118kW to cut the 0-100km/h sprint to 9.5 seconds.

Inside the MG4 Urban is a similar cabin to the MGS5 EV electric small SUV, with a 15.6-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, physical air-conditioning and volume controls and a large centre console with a wireless phone charger.

Other standard features in UK MG4 Urban range include LED lighting, vehicle-to-load functionality and the brand’s ‘MG Pilot’ active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver attention monitoring and traffic sign recognition with overspeed alert.

Above the Comfort, the Premium further adds six-way electric driver’s seat adjustment, heated front seats and extra speakers for richer aural quality, providing a clue as to how the Australian model could be equipped. We’re expecting the usual Excite and Essence model names when the MG4 Urban launches locally.

As previously confirmed by MG, the regular MG4 will be upgraded with a new cabin design and light exterior changes and will sit above the MG4 Urban with its sportier drivetrain, more powerful motors and larger battery options.

MG Motor Australia has confirmed that both the MG4 Urban and updated MG4 will be sold locally, but is yet to confirm local arrival timing, pricing or specification. Watch this space.