MG has taken a significant step forward in electric vehicle technology, confirming deliveries have begun for the MG4 Anxin Edition in China – the world’s first mass-produced passenger car fitted with a liquid–solid state battery.

Announced on December 18 by MG parent company SAIC, the milestone model represents a major leap in battery development, blending elements of solid-state chemistry with conventional lithium-ion design. While the new variant is currently China-only, it offers a glimpse of what could be coming for future global MG EVs.

The MG4 Anxin Edition was first revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show in August and sits at the top of the MG4 range. In China, it’s priced at 102,800 yuan (approx. A$21,000). That makes the technology leap all the more impressive, given the MG4 range starts at the equivalent of around A$14,000 in its home market.

Power comes from a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 120kW and 250Nm, paired with a 53.95kWh manganese-based lithium-ion liquid–solid battery. MG says the pack contains around five per cent less liquid electrolyte than a conventional lithium battery, improving thermal stability and longevity.

On China’s CLTC test cycle, the MG4 Anxin Edition claims a driving range of 530km, with energy consumption rated at a very efficient 11.9kWh/100km. Thanks to 2C fast-charging capability, the battery can be replenished from 30 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes. Performance is brisk rather than sporty, with a 0–50km/h sprint of three seconds and a top speed of 160km/h.

Dimensionally, the MG4 measures 4395mm long, 1842mm wide and 1551mm tall, riding on a 2750mm wheelbase. Kerb weight is listed at 1500kg – slightly heavier than MG4 variants using lithium iron phosphate batteries – while body torsional rigidity is quoted at a strong 31,000Nm/deg.

Inside, the MG4 Anxin Edition features a tech-focused cabin with a 15.6-inch 2.5K central touchscreen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor, a digital instrument display and a dual-layer centre console. Boot space measures 471 litres, expanding to 1362 litres with the rear seats folded.

Advanced driver assistance tech includes highway navigation assist and automated parking, supported by five cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and an 80 TOPS Horizon Robotics processor.

While there’s no confirmation of Australian availability, the MG4 Anxin Edition underlines MG’s ambition to lead on affordable EV innovation – and signals where next-generation batteries may soon be headed.