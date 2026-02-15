Chery has revealed the next generation of its Super Hybrid plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which will be used by its future SUVs like the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9. Debuting a number of enhancements like increased thermal efficiency and a more energy dense battery, the latest Super Hybrid systems will reportedly return an efficiency gain of around three per cent for a total range of around 1400km from a fully charged battery and full tank of fuel.

Centred around a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, the new Super Hybrid drivetrains will also use a new 18.46kWh LFP battery that is reportedly 268 per cent more dense than the previous battery. Chery says the thermal efficiency has been improved with the petrol engine to an industry-leading 44 per cent, while the transmission and battery have also been upgraded for more efficiency compared to the current Super Hybrid system.

Two variants of the new Super Hybrid drivetrain will be available: the ‘DHT160’ making 160kW/275Nm outputs and the ‘DHT230’ with 260kW/330Nm. Chery is yet to confirm which models will use them, but said that the former drivetrain is for SUVs weighing between 1.5 and two tonnes, so models like the Tiggo 7, and the latter for larger SUVs weighing above two tonnes like the Tiggo 9.

3

It’s not yet known when the new Super Hybrid system will launch in Australia, but the company is expecting to launch it in China sometime this year.

According to Peter Matkin, Executive Director of Engineering at Chery, the new Super Hybrid system has been designed to “not just impress with specifications, but made for customers of a broad spectrum globally”.

“Our goal is not just about numbers, it’s to ensure that customers can experience a system that’s smoother and more responsive in more situation,” he said. “Lower fuel consumption, stronger performance and a smoother experience.”

The new Super Hybrid system is the sixth generation of Chery’s hybrid tech, with the first generation debuting in 2008 for the Chinese market. Chery has experienced rapid growth in its hybrid drivetrains, with more than 900,000 Chery hybrid vehicles sold globally in 2025. Chery’s Australian arm will announce local timing for the new Super Hybrid systems in time.