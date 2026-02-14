China is set to ban jet fighter-style ‘yoke’ steering wheels – like those offered in the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lexus RZ – under sweeping new vehicle safety regulations that also target pop-out electric door handles.

The proposed rules, drafted by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), would prohibit the sale of new vehicles fitted with yoke-style steering wheels from January 1 next year. The regulation, known as GB 11557-202X, raises concerns that the unconventional design could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

Unlike a traditional circular steering wheel, a yoke removes the upper section of the rim, reducing the surface area of cushioning between the driver and the steering column. Authorities have also pointed to impact testing requirements, which mandate steering wheels be assessed at 10 different points – a process complicated by the yoke’s truncated design.

1

While manufacturers may be granted a short transition period for models already on sale, the change is expected to affect only a small portion of the market. Yoke steering wheels remain relatively niche, first gaining global attention in the left-hand-drive Tesla Model S Plaid and later appearing in the Model X. The Lexus RZ has also adopted a yoke in steer-by-wire form in some markets, and Mercedes-Benz has flagged similar technology for future EVs.

In a separate move, Beijing has also confirmed a ban on retractable, Tesla-style pop-out door handles. From next year, passenger vehicles under 3.5 tonnes will be required to feature physical interior and exterior door handles with a mechanical emergency release, ensuring access in the event of a power failure.

The twin rulings signal a tightening of design regulations in the world’s largest new-car market.