With over 157,000 sold in Australia in 2025, gone are the days when electric vehicles (EVs) were only for the well heeled. Thanks to the proliferation of cheaper models from various brands in the market, price – typically the most obvious barrier to wider adoption – is no longer such an issue for those wanting to buy an EV. There are now plenty of options below the $50,000 driveaway mark, including from many mainstream brands.

With SUVs all the rage currently the world over, here are five electric SUV models that we think should be on your shopping list if you’re after a new family car.

Geely EX5

4

Price: $40,990 plus on-road costs

Battery size: 60.2kWh

Peak DC charge speed: 100kW

Claimed WLTP range: 410km – 430km

Power/torque: 160kW/320Nm

Bootspace: 410 litres (rear seats up, including sub-boot floor storage) –1877 litres (rear seats folded)

Geely has only arrived on Australian shores within the last 12 months but is starting to make sales waves with its range of mid-size SUVs: the plug-in hybrid and electric EX5. Here we’re focusing on the EX5, which is priced from $40,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Complete and $44,990 for the upper-spec Inspire. Both versions use a 60.2kWh battery for a claimed WLTP range of up to 430km for the Complete (the Inspire’s larger wheels make it less efficient and its range is slightly less at 410km).

Even the Inspire model in the EX5 range is quite well equipped, with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, a huge 15.4-inch touchscreen with live services and wireless Apple CarPlay, synthetic leather upholstery and a lot of safety kit like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a 360-degree camera. Geely’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is long and seven years of pre-paid servicing costs $1642 ($234 per year).

BYD Atto 2

4

Price: $31,990 plus on-road costs

Battery size: 51.3kWh

Peak DC charge speed: 82kW

Claimed WLTP range: 345km

Power/torque: 130kW/290Nm

Bootspace: 380 litres (rear seats up) – 1320 litres (rear seats folded)

BYD made waves when it launched its new electric Atto 1 hatchback and Atto 2 small SUV models in late 2025 thanks to their very keen pricing. Starting from just $31,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Dynamic ($35,990 +ORC for the top-spec Premium), the Atto 2 is the cheapest electric SUV in Australia, and undercuts many petrol-powered rivals as well. BYD’s six-year/150,000km warranty is actually the shortest on this list, and the company is yet to announce service pricing too, but it’s still longer than the average in Australia currently.

Both variants in the Atto 2 range are well equipped, especially considering that a heat pump and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality is standard. The Premium especially is loaded with kit, including 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, electric front seats and a 360-degree camera but it’s difficult to overlook the Dynamic’s $31,990 plus on-roads entry price, and it’s still well equipped for the money.

Skoda Elroq

4

Price: From $49,990 driveaway

Battery size: 63kWh

Peak DC charge speed: 165kW

Claimed WLTP range: 395km (504km in the city)

Power/torque: 150kW/310Nm

Bootspace: 470 litres (rear seats up) – 1580 litres (rear seats folded)

It may be a surprise to see a European car on a best value list, but Skoda launched the entry-level version of its Elroq electric small-to-medium SUV priced at a surprisingly low $49,990 drive away. More expensive versions are available, but we think the base Select 60 makes most sense in the Elroq range. Skoda’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is the longest on the new car market for a European manufacturer and is competitive with rivals here. Adding further value is that a 10-year/150,000km service pack costs $1950, or just $195 per year.

Using a 63kWh battery, the Elroq is capable of a 395km claimed WLTP range, while its rear-mounted 150kW/310Nm motor provides punchy performance. Despite being a base model, it’s well equipped with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 13.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and a full suite of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with adaptive lane guidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a reversing camera.

Kia EV3

4

Price: From $48,990 driveaway

Battery size: 58.3kWh – 81.4kWh

Peak DC charge speed: 100kW

Claimed WLTP range: 436km (Air Standard Range) – 604km (Air Long Range)

Power/torque: 150kW/283Nm

Bootspace: 460 litres (rear seats up) – 1250 litres (rear seats folded)

The Kia EV3 is the brand’s cheapest electric vehicle in Australia, but it’s also one of its best. Prices start at $48,990 driveaway for the entry-level Air, and we think that’s the EV3 to buy as the upper-spec models are more expensive and can hit almost $70,000 once on-road costs are included. The Air’s 58.3kWh battery gives it a claimed WLTP range of 436km, which is more than enough for city driving, though the Air Long Range’s 604km rating is a lot more.

Kia’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is fairly standard on this list and a pre-paid seven-year service plan is available for $1929 ($275 per year). Despite being the base model, the EV3 Air is equipped with features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, dual 12.3-inch screens, live services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a long list of safety features.

MGS5 EV

4

Price: From $40,990 driveaway

Battery size: 49kWh – 62kWh

Peak DC charge speed: 120kW (49kWh battery) – 150kW (62kWh battery)

Claimed WLTP range: 335km – 430km

Power/torque: 125kW/250Nm

Bootspace: 453 litres (rear seats up) – 1441 litres (rear seats folded)

The MGS5 EV launched in Australia in 2025 and we were immediately impressed by it. Based on the same platform as the lovely MG4 hatchback, the MGS5 EV takes the 4’s impressive dynamics and adds a good dose of practicality and a more modern interior with more tech and higher quality materials. MG’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is extendable to 10 years/250,000km in total if serviced through an MG dealership, which is the best new car warranty coverage in Australia.

Two models of MGS5 EV are available: Excite and Essence, and both can be had with either a 49kWh or 62kWh battery, while the 125kW/250Nm rear-mounted electric motor is the only powertrain option for now. Standard kit on the Excite includes 17-inch wheels, a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, vehicle-to-load functionality and a long list of safety features, with the Essence adding larger wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof.