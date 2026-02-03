Following on from the recent first teaser, Toyota has released another image of its new SUV that’s due to be revealed next week. While the last image showed the rear of the new SUV with its continuous light bar across the rear, the new one instead reveals the interior. Because of that, we see the new model’s dashboard and seating layout for the first time.

A flurry of speculation has followed the release of the teaser images, with many outlets speculating that this new model is an electric version of the Kluger (sold overseas as the Highlander) and Toyota’s first electric three-row large SUV.

From the second shadowy teaser image, we can see the three-row layout of the new Toyota SUV, including the second row captain’s chairs. The second row features a separate climate zone with a similar looking screen to the current Kluger, while we can also see the new dashboard layout.

A large touchscreen that appears to be from the new-generation RAV4, featuring Toyota’s new Arene infotainment software, features prominently on the dashboard, and the digital driver’s display also appears to be similar to the new RAV4’s.

We also see a large panoramic sunroof, air vents in the roof, USB-C chargers for third row passengers and blinds for the rear doors.

Whatever this new Toyota is, we won’t have to wait long as it’s due to be revealed on February 11.