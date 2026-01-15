After yesterday’s part reveal with Red Bull and Max Verstappen, we knew full details weren’t far away: the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has been fully unveiled.

Positioned above the regular Dark Horse but below the GTD in the lineup, the Dark Horse SC replaces the former GT500 and uses the GTD’s supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine. Choose the optional Track Pack and you even get parts manufactured in Australia.

Immediately noticeable in comparison with other Mustang models is the Dark Horse SC’s much larger mouth, carbon fibre bonnet vents, wider tracks, rear diffuser, large rear spoiler and lower ride height. Inside, the SC adds more carbon fibre trim and a flat-bottomed leather and suede steering wheel.

Curiously, Ford is yet to confirm power and torque figures for the Mustang Dark Horse SC. In the GTD, the same engine produces 608kW/900Nm and the GT500 made 567kW, leading us to believe that the SC will land somewhere in between the two. Regardless, it uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

6

Naturally, the Mustang Dark Horse SC has also had a thorough upgrade in its ride and handling. Carbon ceramic brakes with 420mm front discs, forged suspension links, a magnesium strut brace, and next generation MagneRide dampers all feature to make it even faster around a track than a regular Dark Horse.

Optionally available for the Dark Horse SC is a Track Pack – as shown on the blue car used in the press photography – with carbon fibre wheels manufactured by a company called Carbon Revolution in Geelong, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, revised dynamics with 281kg of downforce at 290km/h, and a 68kg weight reduction thanks to the removal of the rear seats and Recaro sports seats.

1

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC will go on sale in North America later in 2026. Australian sales prospects are yet to be revealed, but we’re hopeful that it will be available here before too long.