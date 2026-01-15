Ford has revealed its new high performance Mustang Dark Horse SC in an unusual way, popping up in a YouTube video with Red Bull F1 racers Max Verstappen and Arvid Lindblad at an event testing various Ford Performance products.
In addition to the new Mustang variant, iconic Ford models such as the original GT40 and RS200 also feature in the video.
Compared to the Mustang Dark Horse that debuted in Australia in 2024, the new SC variant is more imposing to look at with more aggressive bumpers, a huge bonnet scoop, new alloy wheels, larger exhaust pipes and a serious rear spoiler. The cabin was mostly covered in the interior shots, aside from the lack of rear seats, but we’re also expecting racier seats compared with the current Dark Horse.
No technical details were given in the video about the Dark Horse SC, but the video’s host describes it as “the most advanced, powerful, and track capable Dark Horse ever.” A supercharger can also clearly be heard above the traditional V8 soundtrack, indicating a serious power bump above the standard Dark Horse’s 373kW (or 500hp in the old money), possibly to the 760hp (566kW) of the previous-generation Mustang GT500.
It’s well known that Ford is developing a successor to the GT500, and the Dark Horse SC could be it. Full details are yet to be announced – including potential Australian availability – but we’re expecting them quite soon.
