Mercedes-Benz Australia has launched a new limited edition of its GLC mid-size SUV, the GLC 200 4MATIC AVANTGARDE. Priced from $85,400 plus on-road costs or $89,490 driveaway nationwide until April 30, the new special edition GLC costs around $13,000 drive away less than the GLC 200 on which it’s based. A limited number of AVANTGARDE models are available.

Above the GLC 200 4MATIC on which it’s based, the AVANTGARDE adds metallic paint and new 18-inch ‘aerodynamically optimised’ wheels.

4

That complements features already standard on the GLC 200 4MATIC, which include LED lighting, keyless entry and start, a panoramic sunroof, ‘Artico’ synthetic leather upholstery, electric front seat adjustment with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control and the brand’s ‘MBUX’ infotainment system with online services, satellite navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features include nine airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, driver attention monitoring, auto high beam, automatic parking and a 360-degree camera with a transparent bonnet view.

Metallic colour options for the GLC 200 4MATIC AVANTGARDE include ‘Verde Silver’, ‘Obsidian Black’, ‘Graphite Grey’, ‘High-Tech Silver’ and ‘Spectral Blue’, while the non-metallic ‘Polar White’ is also available. Interior colour choices include black, tan or beige.

5

As with the regular GLC 200 4MATIC, the AVANTGARDE uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is the brand’s ‘4Matic’ all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-Benz claims the GLC 200 4MATIC hits 100km/h in 7.8 seconds, while combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.5L/100km.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 4MATIC AVANTGARDE is available to order now.