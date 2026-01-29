The heavily updated Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan has debuted five years after the current W223-series model debuted in 2021. Representing the largest mid-life update the company has ever applied to a model, the upgraded S-Class has been given light exterior changes and more comprehensive updates under the skin, including a new dashboard and upgraded drivetrains, including a new flat-plane-crank V8 engine. Australian arrival timing is yet to be announced.

Visually, the updated S-Class has been given new front end detailing with star icons in the headlights, an optionally-illuminated three-pointed star grille emblem, a 20 per cent larger grille with a black surround, revised bumpers and new alloy wheels up to 20-inches in size. The headlights now feature micro-LED technology for even greater lighting power, and more stars feature in the revised tailights.

There’s a new ‘Intelligent Damper Control’ function for the suspension that uses data collected from other Mercedes-Benz cars to anticipate potholes, speed bumps and other road imperfections to increase the damping rate up to 10 metres before to preserve the car’s ride comfort. The driver will also be alerted to small flaws in the road from the navigation system.

Air suspension is standard in every new S-Class, but there is an available 48-volt electro-hydraulic suspension system that independently controls each wheel’s damping. Similarly, 4.5-degree rear-axle steering is standard, but customers will be able to choose an upgraded 10-degree system to cut almost two metres out of its turning circle.

Inside, the updated S-Class has been gifted the company’s ‘MBUX Superscreen’ – not to be confused with the even larger ‘Hyperscreen’ that recently debuted in the electric GLC with EQ Technology – and latest-generation operating system, which includes the AI-based “Hey Mercedes” voice control system combining input from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to make interacting easier and MBUX Surround Navigation based on Google Maps with live traffic.

A 14.4-inch touchscreen is standard, along with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and the 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. The redesigned centre console now features dual wireless phone chargers, while heated seatbelts that can be heated at up to 44ºC are also now available.

The rear seat of the S-Class has also received attention, with new 13.1-inch entertainment screens for passengers that feature inbuilt cameras for video conferencing.

The company has also improved the S-Class’ active safety and parking systems with more sensors and a powerful new computer architecture. As a result, the S-Class can now park on both sides of the road and at an angle, as well as exiting a park capability.

The brand’s bespoke Manufaktur program has also extended its touch on the S-Class, now with over 150 exterior colours and over 400 interior options available. New personalisation options include door sills, steering wheel designs and even emblem packages.

The new S-Class range for Australia is yet to be confirmed, but we predict that it will again consist of the S 450 4Matic with a 280kW/560Nm (+10kW/60Nm) 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine and the long wheelbase S 580 L 4Matic with a new flat-plane-crank 393kW/750Nm (+23kW/50Nm) 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8, both with mild-hybrid tech.

The new V8 engine is unusual because flat-plane V8s are usually reserved for high-end supercars thanks to their aural drama, higher revving capability and added lightness, compared with a cross-plane V8 engine (which the pre-updated S-Class features), but Mercedes-Benz has fitted one to its updated luxury flagship.

Other engine variants available globally for the new S-Class include a twin-turbo 3.0-litre turbo-diesel in S 350 d and S 450 d variants, an uprated version of the 3.0-litre petrol six in the S 500, plug-in hybrid variants using 3.0-litre petrol six with a 22kWh battery for up to 115km of electric range and the iconic twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 for the armoured S 680 Guard.

Mercedes-Benz Australia is yet to confirm local timing and specifications for the facelifted S-Class, but it’s likely to land before the end of 2026.