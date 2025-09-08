Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new GLC with EQ Technology ahead of a 2026 Australian release. Replacing the former EQC in the Mercedes lineup, the electric GLC EQ boasts impressive features such as a huge new 39.1-inch touchscreen with AI-powered software and an 800 volt architecture with a 94kWh battery for up to 713km of range (WLTP).

Resembling the ICE-powered GLC already on sale but not mechanically related to it, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is dimensionally different to its ICE sibling. Full dimensions are yet to be revealed, but its wheelbase is 84mm longer and its boot measures between 570 litres and 1740 litres (50 litres smaller with the rear seats up, but 60 litres larger with them folded). There’s a 128 litre front boot as well.

The exterior design of the GLC EQ is bold and while it resembles the regular GLC, new features such as the illuminated grille set it apart visually from its ICE sibling. The rear uses a bar with new circular tailights. The smooth design of the body has allowed for an impressive aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.26.

The interior of the new GLC EQ is dominated by what Mercedes calls the ‘Hyperscreen’, which is a huge 39.1-inch screen that essentially covers the entire dashboard. Powered by the brand’s new ‘MB.OS Superbrain’ operating system, there are 11 different styles for the Hyperscreen and it also uses AI from both Microsoft and Google to “open up a new world of personalised experiences and intuitive interaction between human and vehicle”, according to its maker.

A new panoramic glass roof is also available, with its surface divided into nine switchable zones to choose how much light enters the cabin and passengers can choose between transparent and opaque. Optionally available too are 162 stars integrated into the glass, which are lit by ambient lighting.

Under the body of the GLC EQ is a new 800 volt architecture, which allows for much higher charging speeds than before. According to Mercedes, it can add 303km of range in just 10 minutes of charging its 94kWh battery with its peak charging speed of 330kW.

According to Mercedes, the GLC’s ride quality is supreme thanks to its air suspension that was borrowed from the S-Class limo and the rear-axle steering gives it exceptional agility. It can also tow up to 2400kg and there’s a new braking system called ‘One-Box’, with four levels of regeneration and up to 300kW of recuperation.

For now, the sole GLC EQ model available is the GLC 400 4Matic, which uses a dual-motor drivetrain making 360kW of power. The GLC 400’s claimed WLTP range is 713km, while four other GLC models are due to be added in the future, likely including an AMG-branded version.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology will go on sale in Australia sometime in 2026, with local pricing and specifications to be confirmed before then.