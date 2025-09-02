Mercedes-Benz Australia has added another plug-in hybrid to its local line-up, unveiling the GLC 350 e 4MATIC SUV, on sale from 3 September 2025 priced from $99,900 (MRLP).

The new variant joins the GLA 250 e and C 350 e introduced earlier this year, extending EQ hybrid technology across more of the brand’s most popular models.

The GLC 350 e combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 230 kW and 550 Nm. It can travel up to 132 km (NEDC) on electric power alone and reach 140 km/h without using petrol. Three driving modes – Electric, Battery Level and Hybrid – are accessible via DYNAMIC SELECT, while a haptic accelerator pedal guides efficient transitions between power sources.

Standard features include AVANTGARDE exterior styling, privacy glass, metallic paint and aluminium-look side steps. A rear axle self-levelling suspension system ensures a consistent ride height regardless of load.

Inside, the AVANTGARDE interior brings heated memory front seats with lumbar support, ambient lighting, a head-up display and panoramic sunroof. Connectivity includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless phone charging, digital radio and a fingerprint scanner. Design touches include illuminated door sills and a chrome interior package.

Charging options allow flexibility: 11 kW AC charging enables a full recharge in about two hours, while an optional 55 kW DC fast-charging package can restore 0–80 per cent capacity in around 20 minutes. Two cables are provided for wallbox, public and home charging.

Optional Packages

Three option packs are available: the Sport Package ($6,000 MRLP) adds AMG Line styling, larger front brakes and 20-inch wheels; the Night Package ($1,300) darkens exterior elements when combined with Sport; and the Plus Package ($7,600) bundles driver assistance systems, Burmester® 3D audio, DIGITAL LIGHT, enhanced vehicle protection and MBUX augmented reality navigation.

The addition of the GLC 350 e 4MATIC underscores Mercedes-Benz’s ongoing strategy to broaden electrification across its range, offering customers more efficient choices without compromising on equipment or capability.