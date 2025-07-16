Mercedes-Benz will introduce its latest electrified model, the GLA 250 e plug-in hybrid, to Australian showrooms from July 17, 2025, offering a refined and versatile option in the compact luxury SUV market.

Priced from $78,000 (MRLP), the GLA 250 e blends electric efficiency with the flexibility of a petrol engine, expanding the brand’s EQ hybrid portfolio alongside recent additions like the C 350 e.

Underpinned by an advanced hybrid drivetrain, the GLA 250 e delivers a combined system output of 160 kW and 450 Nm, pairing a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 kW) with an 11.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. Drivers can enjoy up to 65 km of pure electric driving (WLTP-tested), making it well-suited for everyday around-town commuting, with easy hybrid functionality for extended journeys.

Charging flexibility is also built-in. Two cables come standard – one for home outlets and another for wallboxes or public stations. While the standard 3.7 kW AC charger suits overnight charging, buyers can opt for an upgraded 11 kW AC charging system ($800 MRLP) for faster top-ups.

The GLA 250 e’s standard equipment is generous and tech-forward, featuring:

PROGRESSIVE Line exterior styling with 18” alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof and dark-tinted heat-insulating glass

360° Parking Package, KEYLESS-GO, and ambient lighting

Heated and memory front seats in ARTICO trim

DISTRONIC Active Distance Assist with Lane Keeping Assist

Blind Spot Assist, PARKTRONIC, and THERMOTRONIC 2-zone climate control

Wireless phone charging and full hybrid-specific cockpit data displays

For those seeking extra flair or advanced features, optional packages include:

Plus Package ($3,847 MRLP): Burmester® sound, MBUX Augmented Reality, head-up display, MULTIBEAM LED lighting and more

AMG Line Package ($2,500 MRLP): Sport seats, Nappa leather steering wheel, AMG floor mats, sports suspension and styling

Orders for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 e open online and through dealerships from 17 July, bringing a compelling new hybrid option for interested premium SUV buyers.