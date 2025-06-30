Mercedes-Benz has announced a new special edition for its EQA and EQB small electric SUV ranges, with the City Edition of both now available to order from local Mercedes dealerships.

Adding extra equipment to the 250+ variants of the EQA and EQB ranges, the City Editions usher in special pricing as well, with both available under the FBT exemption point.

New 19-inch alloy wheels and comfort suspension ensure a comfortable driving experience, according to Mercedes, as well as the AMG Line exterior styling package, LED headlights with adaptive high beam, a panoramic glass roof, keyless entry with push button start, electric and heated front seats with memory functionality and metallic paint are also standard equipment.

On the inside of both the EQA 250+ and EQB 250+ City Editions is the brand’s ‘MBUX’ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, augmented reality satellite navigation, a fingerprint scanner for individual driver profiles, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and DAB+ digital radio.

The City Editions feature the brand’s ‘Artico’ synthetic leather upholstery with suede inserts, as well as a Nappa leather steering wheel. In addition to the EQA’s equipment, the EQB 250+ City Edition also adds a third row of seating and a sliding middle row seat.

On the safety front, the EQA and EQB City Editions both feature nine airbags, automatic parking, adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

Both City Editions use a 70.5kWh battery for up to 578km of range for the EQA and 564km of range for the EQB (both on the NEDC cycle). Both also use a 140kW/385Nm front-mounted electric motor.

Pricing for the EQA 250+ City Edition starts at $80,700 plus on-road costs – $5100 less than the regular EQA 250+ – and $85,400 +ORC for the EQB 250+ City Edition. Both City Editions also feature a three-year service package and 12 months of charging through the Chargefox network as standard.

Mercedes-Benz City Edition pricing (plus on-road costs):

EQA 250+ City Edition $80,700 EQB 250+ City Edition $85,400

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ and EQB 250+ City Editions are now on sale in Australia ahead of the first deliveries commencing soon.