Mercedes-Benz Australia has announced three new special editions of its SUV model range with new standard equipment. Based on both the GLE and GLS large SUVs, the new GLE AMG Line Plus Edition, GLE Edition 7 and GLS Edition 7 are now available to order with deliveries commencing soon.

The Australian branch of the arm has launched a number of special editions recently, including the AMG GLC 43 Edition R and C 200 Sport Edition, and has now turned its attention to the GLE and GLS.

GLE 450 4MATIC AMG Line Plus Edition

The first cab off the rank is GLE 450 4Matic Coupe AMG Line Plus Edition, which is priced from $163,300 plus on-road costs – $300 less than the regular GLE 450 Coupe.

Over the regular GLE 450 Coupe, the AMG Line Plus Edition adds new black 22-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels and an AMG lip spoiler. Inside, the brand’s ‘Artico’ synthetic leather trim is fitted with suede inserts and for extra comfort, the air suspension package is also fitted.

That’s in addition to the GLE 450’s regular standard equipment, including AMG Line interior and exterior with multifunction sports steering wheel, AMG floor mats, seats with four-way lumbar support, interior chrome package, AMG body styling and braking system with larger brake discs on the front axle, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay & Google Android Auto, wireless charging for mobile devices in the front and the parking package with a 360 degree camera,

GLE 300 d 4MATIC SUV Edition 7

Next up is the Edition 7 variant of the GLE 300 d SUV, which is priced at $141,800 +ORC – $5,200 more than the regular GLE 300 d. Above the regular model, the Edition 7 adds the usually-optional seven-seat package with electrically adjustable and heated middle row seating, as well as new 21-inch AMG alloy wheels for a $1,400 saving on top of if those items were added to the GLE 300 d normally.

The standard GLE 300 also includes equipment such as augmented reality navigation, a Burmester sound system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, heat-insulated dark-tinted glass and USB ports in the rear with high-voltage charging.

GLS 450 d 4MATIC Edition 7

Finally, Mercedes-Benz has also added an Edition 7 of the GLS large SUV, which is priced from $171,000 +ORC or $18,100 less than the regular GLS 450 d. Despite the lower price, the Edition 7 features smaller 21-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, ‘Thermotronic’ multi-zone climate control and heat-insulating glass.

On the inside, it also features a Nappa leather steering wheel, velour floor mats, climatised front seats, a head-up display, power-closing doors, augmented satellite navigation, a wireless charger and a Burmester sound system.

All special edition models come with a suite of driver assistance systems, such as blind-spot assist, exit warning assistant, traffic sign recognition, active traffic-assist, active steering assist, active lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Mercedes-Benz SUV Special Edition pricing:

GLE 450 4MATIC Coupe AMG Line Plus Edition: $163,300

GLE 300 d 4MATIC SUV Edition 7: $141,800

GLS 450 d 4MATIC Edition 7: $171,000

The new special edition Mercedes-Benz SUVs are now available to order with local deliveries commencing soon.