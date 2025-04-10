Mercedes-Benz Australia has added a new limited edition of the AMG GLC 43 called the Edition R, which is priced lower than the regular model but adds special features.

Available to order now from Mercedes-Benz dealerships, the Edition R is priced from $128,900 plus on-road costs for the wagon bodystyle and $141,600 for the coupe, making it between $5,900 and $12,700 less expensive than the regular GLC 43 models.

It’s not the first addition to the GLC range this year, with the brand also recently launching the new

entry point GLC 200.

Standard equipment on the Edition R includes the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds

dynamic engine mounts, a selectable race mode and matte black 21-inch AMG Y-spoke alloy

wheels.

Inside the Edition R is the AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced with synthetic leather and

suede trim with red stitching, as well as a new metal trim that’s exclusive to the Edition R and

builds onto the standard model’s nappa leather and suede steering wheel, as well as a Burmester sound system.

Other standard features gifted from the standard GLC 43 include heated and electric front seats

with memory, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, a

wireless charger and ambient lighting.

A panoramic sunroof, dark tinted glass, head-up display, 360-degree camera, automatic parking

and a big suite of active safety tech are also standard equipment.

The Edition R will be available in ‘Polar White’, ‘Verde Silver metallic’, ‘Graphite Grey metallic’,

‘High-Tech Silver metallic’, ‘Obsidian Black metallic’ and ‘Spectral Blue metallic’ paint options, with

‘Patagonia Red’ metallic’, ‘Opalite White’ and ‘Alpine Grey’ available as extra-cost options.

Under the bonnet of the Edition R is unchanged with the C 43 and GLC 43’s 310kW/500Nm 2.0-

litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and 48V mild-hybrid system continuing as before, enabling a

0-100km/h sprint time of just 4.8 seconds. The grunt is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed

automatic transmission, with adaptive dampers and rear-axle steering also standard.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 pricing (plus on-road costs):



GLC 43 Edition R $128,900 GLC 43 Coupe Edition R $141,600 GLC 43 $136,900 GLC 43 Coupe $147,500

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Edition R is now available to order from Mercedes-Benz dealerships.