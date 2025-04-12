Mercedes-Benz Australia has launched a new special edition based on the entry-level C-Class variant, the C 200 Sport Edition, and kicks off with special drive away pricing.

Priced from $88,400 plus on-road costs – or $600 more than the C 200 – the C 200 Sport Edition is being offered with a special $92,500 drive away price, which is around $2000 less than the C 200 depending on your state.

In addition to special pricing, the C 200 Sport Edition also adds more features, including larger 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, an AMG lip spoiler and the Night Package with gloss black exterior trimmings on the mirror housings, window line and radiator shell Louvre.

That’s on top of the regular C 200’s standard equipment, which includes heated and electric front seats with memory functionality, dual-zone climate control, an 11.9-inch touchscreen with the company’s ‘MBUX’ software, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone mirroring and a wireless phone charger.

Adaptive high beam, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry and start with an electric bootlid, auto-folding and heated mirrors and adaptive dampers also feature as standard on the C 200.

Safety equipment includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking, active lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

The C 200 Sport Edition will be available in ‘High-Tech Silver Metallic’ as standard with ‘Polar White’, ‘Graphite Grey’, ‘Selenite Grey,’ ‘Sodalite Blue’ and ‘Spectral Blue’ metallic colours as no-cost options, with black, grey and brown ‘Artico’ synthetic leather upholstery options.