Mercedes-Benz Australia has introduced its first new plug-in hybrid since dropping them in 2023, with the new C 350 e PHEV now available to order locally with up to 104km of electric driving range (NEDC) and a starting price of $98,200 plus on-road costs.

Combining a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor for 230kW/550Nm outputs, the C 350 e sends its grunt to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100km/h sprint is done in just 6.1 seconds.

The 25.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack gives an NEDC-rated range of 104km, meaning that most commutes can be completed on electric power alone.

As standard, the C 350 e can be AC charged at up to 11kW for a 0-100 percent charge in approximately two hours. DC fast charging is also available as a $1500 option to increase the charging speed to 55kW for a 0-80 percent charge in as little as 20 minutes.

In addition to the standard equipment on the high-level C 300, the C 350 e also includes augmented reality satellite navigation, adaptive high beam, a Burmester 3D sound system, the Driving Assistant Package Plus and Comfort Suspension with self-levelling rear suspension.

Two charging cables are also included with the C 350 e: one for a public charger and one for a three-pin wall socket.

That’s in addition to the standard features on the C 300: LED exterior lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, the AMG Line exterior and interior, 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, heat-up display, heated and memory front seats, Ambient Lighting Plus, Parking Package with 360-degree camera and the Keyless-Go Convenience Package.

The Mercedes-Benz C 350 e is now available to order through Mercedes-Benz dealerships and first deliveries will commence soon.