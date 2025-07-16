Mercedes-Benz has unveiled revised pricing and upgraded standard specifications for two of its popular C-Class models in Australia – the C 300 sedan (above) and the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (below) – now available to order nationwide.

The C 300 sedan receives a generous boost in standard equipment, offering enhanced safety, technology, and premium in-cabin experience. Notable inclusions are the Driving Assistance Package Plus, MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation, DIGITAL LIGHT system with Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus, and a Burmester® 3D surround sound system. With this suite of advanced features, the C 300 now carries a Manufacturer’s Recommended List Price (MRLP) of $98,200.

3

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC arrives with improved performance and additional driver-focused features at a sharper price. Building on the popularity of the previous Edition R, the new model benefits from a revised engine tune, adding 10 kW of extra power to reach 310 kW and achieving 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

Standard features for the C 43 now include the Night Package II with darkened grille and badging, the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with red brake calipers and RACE mode, and AMG Performance Seats and Steering Wheel. Also included are the AMG TRACK PACE telemetry system and Metal Structure Trim throughout the cabin. The updated C 43 4MATIC is priced from $123,800 MRLP.

Both models are available for order from Mercedes-Benz agents or online from today.