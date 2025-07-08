Mercedes-Benz has announced a new Special Edition variant within the A-Class, CLA, GLA and GLB ranges, with up to $4800 worth of complimentary equipment. New features include sportier exterior styling pieces, new interior trims and a new paint colour.

All variants in the new Special Edition ranges are equipped with the Night Package as standard, which adds high-gloss black trim elements such as the tailpipe trims and side sill panels.

The A-Class and CLA feature 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, while the GLA and GLB feature larger 20-inch units.

2

The A 200, CLA 200, GLA 200 and GLB 200 Special Editions also add a panoramic sunroof, which was previously standard in the 250 4Matic-badged variants.

Inside the new Special Editions, grey seatbelts with grey contrast stitching feature on the seats, dashboard and door panels, while the GLA Special Edition features a light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim and the GLB Special Edition features a carbon-structure finish.

The Special Edition also introduces a new ‘Alpine Grey’ colour from the brand’s ‘Manufaktur’ paint program, which is a no-cost extra along with other metallic paint options.

1

Mercedes-Benz Special Edition pricing (plus on-road costs): 

A 200 hatchback$57,500
A 250 4Matic hatchback$73,800
A 200 sedan$75,400
A 250 4Matic sedan$75,400
CLA 200$73,200
CLA 250 4Matic$87,600
GLA 200$63,600
GLA 250 4Matic$80,500
GLB 200$67,600
GLB 250 4Matic$85,800

The Mercedes-Benz Compacts Special Editions are available to order now, with local deliveries due to commence soon. 