Mercedes-Benz has announced a new Special Edition variant within the A-Class, CLA, GLA and GLB ranges, with up to $4800 worth of complimentary equipment. New features include sportier exterior styling pieces, new interior trims and a new paint colour.
All variants in the new Special Edition ranges are equipped with the Night Package as standard, which adds high-gloss black trim elements such as the tailpipe trims and side sill panels.
The A-Class and CLA feature 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, while the GLA and GLB feature larger 20-inch units.
The A 200, CLA 200, GLA 200 and GLB 200 Special Editions also add a panoramic sunroof, which was previously standard in the 250 4Matic-badged variants.
Inside the new Special Editions, grey seatbelts with grey contrast stitching feature on the seats, dashboard and door panels, while the GLA Special Edition features a light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim and the GLB Special Edition features a carbon-structure finish.
The Special Edition also introduces a new ‘Alpine Grey’ colour from the brand’s ‘Manufaktur’ paint program, which is a no-cost extra along with other metallic paint options.
Mercedes-Benz Special Edition pricing (plus on-road costs):
|A 200 hatchback
|$57,500
|A 250 4Matic hatchback
|$73,800
|A 200 sedan
|$75,400
|A 250 4Matic sedan
|$75,400
|CLA 200
|$73,200
|CLA 250 4Matic
|$87,600
|GLA 200
|$63,600
|GLA 250 4Matic
|$80,500
|GLB 200
|$67,600
|GLB 250 4Matic
|$85,800
The Mercedes-Benz Compacts Special Editions are available to order now, with local deliveries due to commence soon.
