Mercedes-Benz Australia has expanded its G-Class line-up with the arrival of the new G 450 d, a diesel-powered variant joining the AMG G 63 and all-electric G 580 with EQ Technology.

Powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine paired with an integrated starter-generator and 48-volt electrical system, the G 450 d produces 270 kW and 750 Nm. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, delivering strong performance on-road while preserving the G-Class’s legendary off-road capability.

The model retains the traditional ladder-frame platform, complete with three differential locks, LOW RANGE off-road gearing, independent front suspension and a rigid rear axle. With 241 mm ground clearance, a 700 mm wading depth, and stability on side slopes up to 35 degrees, the G 450 d is built for demanding terrain. The OFFROAD COCKPIT provides gradient, tilt and differential data to support drivers off the beaten track.

Visually, the G 450 d carries the iconic angular silhouette and rear-mounted spare wheel, enhanced by Professional Line exterior trim. Standard appointments include 18-inch black alloy wheels, MULTIBEAM LED headlights and underbody protection.

Inside, luxury and practicality combine. The cabin features walnut wood trim, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, sunroof, smartphone integration and twin rear USB ports. The latest MBUX infotainment system with augmented reality navigation, digital radio and dual 12.3-inch displays are also included.

Safety is supported by PRE-SAFE®, Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist and a comprehensive Driving Assistance Package. GUARD 360° Vehicle Protection Plus provides an additional layer of security.

“Driven by strong customer demand, we’re proud to expand our local G-Class line up and offer more choice within this iconic range,” said Jaime Cohen, Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific CEO. “From the legendary performance of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to the cutting-edge innovation of the all-electric G 580 with EQ Technology. The diesel-powered G 450 d brings a new dimension of refined capability that Australian customers have been asking for.”

Customers can tailor the G 450 d with packages aimed at both style and comfort. Highlights include the MANUFAKTUR Exterior Package ($4100 MRLP), Interior Comfort Package ($8500) with heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment, and the AMG Luxury Package ($18,000) adding 20-inch AMG wheels, AMG styling elements and premium interior trims. A Professional Exterior Package ($15,900) is also available for more rugged, off-road-focused specification.

The Mercedes-Benz G 450 d is priced from $214,900 MRLP, excluding on-road costs, and is available from authorised Mercedes-Benz retailers across Australia from September 3, 2025.