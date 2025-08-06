Mercedes-Benz has officially launched its MANUFAKTUR Exclusive program in Australia, bringing an unprecedented level of personalisation to some of the brand’s most prestigious models.

Available now for the Mercedes-Benz S 580 L, Mercedes-Maybach S 680, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Roadster, and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 2-door Coupé, the program offers an array of handcrafted paint finishes and interior upholsteries – designed for customers after a genuine bespoke automotive experience.

With more than 50 special exterior finishes on offer, MANUFAKTUR draws on Mercedes-Benz’s design archives and past customer favourites. Options span Solid, Metallic, MAGNO, and Bright finishes, allowing owners to choose from revived heritage colours or daring contemporary hues.

For S 580 L and Maybach S 680 customers, personalisation extends into the cabin with over 20 new upholstery combinations, including striking two-tone layouts and four unique shades of red. Ranging from elegant neutrals to vivid statement tones, each interior is crafted to deliver an unmistakably individual atmosphere that mirrors the exterior’s character.

Pricing and Packages

The MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paint option is priced at $24,300 MRLP and is available on all four eligible models.

The MANUFAKTUR Exclusive upholstery option, available on the S 580 L and Maybach S 680, is priced at $27,600 MRLP. On the S 580 L, it must be paired with either the Business Class Package ($13,100 MRLP) or the newly introduced MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Interior Package ($4,600 MRLP).

The MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Interior Package for the S 580 L enhances the bespoke upholstery with a suite of luxury-focused features, including:

Chauffeur package

EASY ADJUST luxury head restraints (driver/front passenger)

Front passenger seat adjustable from the rear

PRE-SAFE® impulse protection

Executive seat configuration

Designer belt buckles (front and rear)

Mercedes-Benz Australia says the MANUFAKTUR Exclusive program is designed to “elevate personalisation to a new level,” giving customers the opportunity to create a car that reflects their unique style. With handcrafted finishes, heritage-inspired colourways, and finely tailored interiors, the brand’s flagship and performance models can now be as distinctive as their owners.

Customers can explore the full MANUFAKTUR palette and upholstery selection via the Mercedes-Benz Car Configurator.