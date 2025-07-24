Mercedes-Benz Australia has expanded its performance-oriented Edition R line-up, introducing the exclusive styling and dynamic equipment package to the compact AMG range for the first time.

Building on the strong reception of the C 43 and GLC 43 Edition R models, the latest additions aim to enhance the performance credentials and distinctive character of the AMG A 35, CLA 35, A 45 S, and CLA 45 S models.

The Edition R treatment is now available on the AMG A 35 4MATIC Hatch and Sedan, as well as the CLA 35 4MATIC Coupé. These models feature the AMG Aerodynamics Package with a rear wing (on the A 35 Hatch) or spoiler (on the sedan and CLA), a larger front splitter, additional aero flics, and a diffuser blade finished in high-gloss black.

2

Visual impact is further enhanced by 19-inch black AMG alloy wheels and red brake calipers. Inside, drivers will find ARTICO/MICROCUT upholstery with red contrast stitching and AMG aluminium trim, blending performance-focused design with a premium feel.

For enthusiasts seeking even more, the Edition R+ specification is exclusive to the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ and CLA 45 S 4MATIC+. Alongside the Edition R package, these high-performance variants feature AMG Performance Seats and, for the first time on the CLA 45 S, a fixed AMG rear wing for a motorsport-inspired aesthetic.

3

Pricing (MRLP) starts at $86,200 for the A 35 4MATIC Hatch Edition R, rising to $129,300 for the CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé Edition R+. Orders are open now, with all prices including GST and luxury car tax but excluding on-road costs and dealer delivery.

With the Edition R and R+ packages, Mercedes-Benz offers compact AMG models that are both visually striking and dynamically enhanced, ensuring they stand out in Australia’s high-performance car market.