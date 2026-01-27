Mercedes-AMG appears to be done hedging its bets on downsized performance. Fresh teaser images suggest the brand’s next ultra-limited Mythos model will lean heavily into the formula that made AMG’s reputation: a V8 engine wrapped in an uncompromising, track-focused body.

The car, shown in winter testing camouflage, is based loosely on the CLE coupe, but the similarities seem mostly conceptual. While AMG already offers the CLE 53 Coupe with six-cylinder power, this new Mythos project looks far more extreme, borrowing visual and philosophical cues from past Black Series standouts such as the CLK 63 and later C 63 variants.

The prototype wears what appears to be a bespoke body, with significantly widened front and rear guards that push well beyond the standard CLE proportions. The front end is almost entirely open, prioritising airflow over subtlety, with a motorsport-style nose designed to feed large radiators and intercoolers. It’s a functional look that recalls AMG’s more aggressive road cars of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Aerodynamics are clearly central to the design. A large, fixed rear wing sits high on the bootlid, while quad trapezoidal exhaust outlets – a familiar AMG V8 calling card – hint strongly at what’s powering the car. Mercedes-AMG hasn’t released any technical details yet, but has acknowledged that while the car may resemble a CLE at first glance, it pushes the idea much further.

Inside, expectations are for a stripped-back, driver-focused cabin. Think fixed-back bucket seats, extensive use of Alcantara and carbon fibre, and bespoke trim details unique to the Mythos program. Comfort is unlikely to be the priority, nor will affordability.

The Mythos line sits above AMG’s regular production cars and even its limited Black Series models. Only one Mythos vehicle has been revealed so far: the SL-based PureSpeed unveiled in 2024. Limited to 250 units, it famously deleted its windscreen in favour of an F1-inspired halo system. That car reportedly cost around £700,000 (approx. A$1.35 million).

If this CLE-based Mythos follows the same path, expect similarly low production numbers, extensive customisation options, and a price tag well beyond any series-production AMG. For buyers chasing modern AMG with a heavy dose of nostalgia and excess, that may be exactly the point.