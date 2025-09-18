Mercedes-Benz Australia has expanded its AMG GT Coupé line-up with the arrival of two new models: the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+. The additions aim to cater to both drivers seeking refined agility and enthusiasts craving race-ready performance.

At the entry point sits the AMG GT 43, powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 310 kW and 500 Nm. It sprints from 0–100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and tops out at 280 km/h. A key innovation is its electric exhaust gas turbocharger, derived from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 technology, which ensures instant throttle response across the rev range by pre-spooling the turbo electronically before exhaust gases take over.

Rear-wheel drive underpins a purist handling character, while a 48-volt mild-hybrid system can deliver an extra 10 kW and supports functions such as coasting and energy recuperation. AMG RIDE CONTROL adaptive suspension, a digital cockpit with an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, and practical 2+2 seating with up to 675 litres of luggage space highlight its balance of performance and usability.

The Australian-spec GT 43 also comes standard with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, which adds features like an electronic rear-axle locking differential, dynamic engine mounts, and yellow-painted AMG brake calipers.

At the other end of the spectrum, the AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ (below) builds on the already formidable GT 63. Its 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine now produces 450 kW and 850 Nm, trimming its 0–200 km/h time to 10.9 seconds and achieving a top speed of 317 km/h.

The PRO variant benefits from extensive chassis and aerodynamic refinements, including ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL with active roll stabilisation, standard rear-axle steering, and a revised aero package with carbon-fibre air deflectors and a fixed rear wing. Together, these features reduce aerodynamic lift on the front axle by more than 30 kilograms and increase rear downforce by around 15 kilograms.

Inside, the GT 63 PRO features AMG Performance seats, a carbon-fibre interior package, and AMG-specific displays, while exterior details include 21-inch forged wheels and AMG’s ceramic composite braking system with 420 mm front discs.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is priced at $249,900 (MRLP), while the GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ comes in at $418,900 (MRLP). Both models are available to order through authorised Mercedes-AMG retailers or online from September 18, 2025.