Mercedes-AMG has given Wheels by WhichCar a unique insight into its next high-performance electric car, which will be based on the wild Concept AMG GT XX that recently set several new records.

Due to be revealed next year, the production AMG GT XX will set itself apart in the high performance EV space while satisfying traditional AMG V8 fans because of a “very emotional” connection to the driver that will make it, according to Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Schiebe, “so far ahead of the game”.

There are now a plethora of high-performance electric cars on the market, all quoting very fast acceleration times and some employing fake gear shifting to develop more connection between driver and machine. However, as Schiebe told us during a trip to the recent IAA Mobility show in Munich, the AMG GT XX will go even further in creating an emotional bond between the two to set itself apart from its rivals. That was a decision made very early on in the development of the car and its new platform, which is called ‘AMG.EA’.

“When it comes to the AMG.EA platform, the development principal was make it an AMG first, and an EV second. It firstly needs to be a high performance car and it needs to be even better for dynamics as customers coming from V8s might be skeptical” he said.

“We also need to make sure that it’s “very emotional” so that when you get into the car, and although it’s an EV, you get feedback from the car because that’s what our customers love about their cars.”

Asked further about how AMG will achieve this emotional bond when compare with rivals, Schiebe said: “We will have certain trigger points in the car which give you feedback. I said to the team “make it the best electric V8 on the market”, so we have a number of measures like simulated gearshifts, a V8 sound and everything will be based off our experience with V8s.”

Traditionally, the AMG purist is passionate about the V8 engine and its sound, both of which are obviously unavailable in an electric car. But Schiebe says that’s no issue for AMG, thanks to its heritage and being able to hire new people.

“I know that there are others in the market that do the simulated gearshifts, but here I’m talking about the next level because we have the advantage that we hired new talents, including some from the music industry just to get the best sound engineers.”

“We teamed them up with the engineers from the combustion engine team because they have done the application for our existing V8s and they know how to optimise a V8 engine. So with both teams working together, we can carry that sound over to an EV.”

The production version of the Concept AMG GT XX will be revealed sometime in 2026 before a likely 2027 on-sale date.