Mercedes-AMG has announced that its new GT XX prototype – a radical electric super-saloon previewing the next AMG GT 4-Door Coupé – has broken a series of distance records at Italy’s Nardò test facility. The most headline-grabbing achievement came when the car travelled 5480 kilometres in 24 hours, averaging 299 km/h and pausing only for ultra-rapid recharges at up to 900 kW.

The feat comfortably eclipsed the previous 24-hour benchmark of 3962 kilometres, set by Chinese brand XPeng earlier this month. Other recent attempts included Xiaomi’s YU7 Max (3944 km) and Mercedes-Benz’s own CLA electric prototype (3717 km).

The GT XX’s record was just one part of an ambitious eight-day test programme, during which it set new endurance highs at intervals ranging from 12 hours to seven days. In its most remarkable run, the car circumnavigated the equivalent of Earth’s 24,907-mile (40,074 km) perimeter in just seven days, 13 hours and 24 minutes.

Two prototypes were used, supported by 17 professional drivers including Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racer George Russell. Crews rotated in eight-hour shifts, with more than 100 engineers, logistics staff and a mission-control team at AMG’s German headquarters coordinating the effort.

At the heart of the GT XX is a sophisticated three-motor electric drivetrain built on AMG’s forthcoming AMG.EA 800-volt platform. With two axial-flux units at the rear and one at the front, the system produces 1,000 kW.

Feeding it is a 114 kWh cylindrical-cell battery, cooled by a unique oil-immersion system developed with input from Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 powertrain division. This setup sustains extremely high charging speeds, enabling a theoretical 400 km top-up in around five minutes.

CEO Michael Schiebe hailed the achievement, noting: “Enormous performance and extremely fast charging were always available and made these records possible. For customers, this confirms that our future EVs will be genuine AMGs.”

While still a concept, the GT XX points directly to AMG’s production future. The next-generation AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, due in late 2026, is expected to inherit its drivetrain, targeting 0–100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 360 km/h.