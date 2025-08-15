The Polestar 3 has entered the record books after travelling 935.44 kilometres on a single charge, setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric SUV.

The feat was achieved in the Long range Single motor variant of the recently launched model, driven by a team of professional efficiency specialists — Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker — who rotated behind the wheel every three hours to maintain alertness.

The journey, which lasted 22 hours and 57 minutes, took place in mixed weather conditions, including rain. The Polestar 3 maintained an efficiency of 12.1 kWh per 100 km, exceeding its official WLTP range of 706 km with 20 per cent battery capacity still remaining. Even after the dashboard displayed zero per cent charge, the SUV managed a further 12.8 km before reaching a charger.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said the company would “continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.”

Polestar UK Managing Director Matt Galvin said the result highlighted the rapid improvement in EV range in recent years. “For a large premium SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive,” he said. “The idea that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has very much been consigned to the history books.”

The attempt used a production-standard Polestar 3 with no modifications. It was fitted with standard 20-inch wheels and Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres. Guinness World Records adjudicator Paulina Sapinska oversaw the drive, with telematics company Webfleet providing verified data, including odometer readings, GPS tracking, and battery levels. The event was also supported by the AA.

The record drive underscores the growing capability of electric SUVs to cover long distances without lengthy charging stops, as manufacturers continue to advance battery technology and efficiency in the premium EV segment.